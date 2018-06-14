Why you should ditch fruit juices for vegetable ones

Don’t opt for packaged or processed juices, these contain mostly sugar.

Looking for ways to feel refreshed in the summer heat? In The Eat Right Prescription (Embassy Books, ₹295), published recently, Muffazal Lakdawala, founder of the Digestive Health Institute in Mumbai, describes the benefits of juices, especially those made from fresh vegetables. Here are a few key points to keep in mind:

“Vegetable juices are powerhouses of nutrition because they contain no calories but a lot of goodness. You can treat a vegetable juice as a snack—replace the cup of coffee with a glass of vegetable juice. It will energize you, and fill you up so you don’t nibble on unhealthy foods,” writes Lakdawala.

Fruit juices are not the healthiest option because they lack pulp and fibre. Vegetable juices are better, and if you want flavour, you can add fruit to them. Don’t, however, opt for packaged or processed juices; these contain mostly sugar.

A juice fast helps cleanse the system, and is a great first step towards a wellness regimen. This can work well for busy folks who end up eating out or find it difficult to monitor daily meals. However, you need to consult your general practitioner and nutritionist before you start on one, writes Lakdawala.

Try fasting for a day to check the effect on your body. A juice fast should not be undertaken for more than three days. Do not break the fast with a heavy meal, because that can have an adverse effect. Wean off with khichdi, soups or salads.