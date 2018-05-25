Style meets symphony at Lounge Weekender 2.0
A 200-year-old clothing label, a brand new lifestyle club in Gurugram, and a sprinkling of jazz, the second edition of Weekender brought together the old and new
Come rain or shine, a gentleman always dresses well. Despite an unexpected storm on the evening of 13 May, the second Lounge Weekender held at The Quorum, a new members-only lifestyle club in Gurugram, saw guests brave the elements for an evening of style and jazz, dressed on theme, in their favourite shirts.
The Weekender, which made its debut in September and is slated to be held every few months in different cities, marked a celebration of 200 years of Brooks Brothers. For the team at The Quorum, this was the first big soirée since their formal inauguration. “We went out of our way to design this space, so it’s great to see it come alive,” said founder Vivek Narain, as guests explored the club, from a library tucked behind the lounge to The Alley, which showcases art curated by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.
The evening’s highlight was a performance by Vasundhara Vee. “Like we have strong visual associations of how fashion and clothing evolved over the decades, we created a journey of songs that people across the world connected to while these changes in culture and taste were taking place,” says Vee, on putting together a playlist that moved from classic jazz to popular hits.
Rahul Khanna’s talk on “The Gentleman’s Guide To Power Dressing” stayed pending when the actor’s flight to Delhi was diverted due to bad weather, but guests made the most of the evening with whisky cocktails by Jack Daniel’s and hors d’oeuvres.
As the music faded into the night, guests headed to dinner and Sonya Jehan, The Quorum director, went around asking everyone’s opinion on the mushroom tortellini and lamb lasagna. Sanjiv Kapoor, chief strategy and commercial officer of Vistara, said, “This was a stylish evening, but also a laid-back one...met old friends and enjoyed some great jazz in a lovely setting. Not a bad way to spend a rainy Sunday evening!”
