Embark on a culinary journey without stepping out of office

Savor founder Kanu Gupta (right) with executive chef and partner Sushil Multani. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

The aim at Savor (Savorexperiences.com), a Mumbai-based lunch service started in 2017, is to surprise office-goers every time. The focus is on flavour, variety and fresh ingredients. “We cook over 40 cuisines and the goal is to not repeat a menu during a month,” says Savor founder Kanu Gupta.

Savor’s USPs: The delivery service strives to take a person on a culinary journey around the world, all without stepping away from office.

Everything is freshly made, right from the tortellinis to the breads. Its chefs pick out fresh and seasonal ingredients from the markets, adding them to the day’s menu. Condiments like sauces are made in-house, with no preservatives being added. There is even a gluten-free lunch box, Savor Lite, to help people meet their diet goals easily. The lunch is packed in a environment-friendly paper bag.

The food is cooked fresh in the morning, so that it is at room temperature by the time it reaches customers. Customers can reheat it in the microwave in Savor’s containers.

People behind it: Savor was founded by Gupta, who had worked as an investment banker for 10 years at Goldman Sachs. Gupta says he learnt the tricks of the trade from his mother, an avid cook, and his father, a “fantastic eater”. As a family, he says, they would travel solely for food. There were, he adds, two unwritten rules— first, there is nothing that shouldn’t be tried, and second, never order the same thing on the menu twice. Today, he is trying to bring back the idea of lunch as an hour when you can take time off, chat with friends and enjoy the food before you in a mindful manner.

How this works: You can choose to order a single meal or opt for the weekly (five or 10 meals) or monthly (20-meal) plans. You can also choose from gluten-free, vegetarian with eggs, non-vegetarian with just seafood, or “eat everything” plans. Besides individual tiffins, Savor also provides catering for sit-down lunches and dinners for boardroom meetings.

Delivery map: Savor chiefly serves breakfasts and lunches, and prepares dinners at 48 hours’ notice. It serves offices between Andheri and Colaba and delivers Monday-Saturday; a minimum of five lunch orders per office is a must. In special cases, cancellation and pausing (stopping for a while) is allowed.

Offer alert: It offers reduced delivery charges if a group of people from the same office subscribe.

Subscriber says: “They delivered a generous, wonderful spread on a shoestring budget. I loved the packaging and presentation of the food—I actually served it as it came, without using our serving plates. All our guests loved the spread—especially the pancake and the banana bread,” says Nongo Ezung, chief operating officer and director, Sarmaya, a repository of art and artefacts.

Takeaway: “People today are more focused on the entire experience and are much more willing to go into the unknown; surprise increasingly excites them,” says Gupta.

Price points: Lunch prices vary from ₹350-500 per meal. Meals plans range from ₹2,625 for five meals, to ₹9,500 for 20 meals. Delivery charges are included in the food cost.

Order this

Italian menu: Mushroom or chicken tortellini, minestrone soup, home-made focaccia, chocolate orange crackle

Cantonese menu: Sichuan pumpkin and chickpeas or Sichuan braised chicken, sesame rice, steamed, vegetables, tofu cake

Japanese menu: Miso chicken or aubergine steak, rice, baby palak salad, pumpkin cream brûlée, sesame dressing, nori

Order at Office looks at healthy meal delivery services.