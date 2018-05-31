Garmin Vivoactive 3 | This smartwatch is all about fitness tracking

Garmin Vivoactive 3, in fact looks a lot like Samsung’s Gear smartwatches. Photo: iStock

One look at the Garmin Vivoactive 3, and the conventionality of the design becomes apparent. It looks like any other smartwatch you could buy off the shelf, complete with a silver bezel, round dial and sport band. In fact, it looks a lot like Samsung’s Gear smartwatches. This fitness-centric watch, which sits easily around the wrist, has built-in GPS and a heart-rate sensor, which lends credibility to its case as a watch that focuses on fitness. Setting up an activity is simple (there are many presets to choose from) and GPS locks in within 10 seconds to map your outdoor activity on a map. The activity routines can be customized as well.

The 1.2-inch transflective (transmissive and reflective) memory-in-pixel (MIP) display is easy to read outdoors in sunlight, and frugal in battery usage. The display’s brightness is its strongest point, and the fonts Garmin has used for the on-screen interface make it easy to glance at information.

Photo: iStock

Chances are, you will refer to the Garmin Connect smartphone app (free for Android and iOS) quite often to check how you have been doing, and that is where Garmin might want to up its game. The Vivoactive 3’s app experience suffers in comparison to Fitbit’s slicker and more vibrant app in fitness wearables. Battery life is a strong point, with the Vivioactive easily lasting four-five days on a single charge.

Compare this with the Fitbit Versa (Rs19,990 onwards), which has a heart-rate sensor as well, a slicker app and perhaps a more exciting design, and it would be a close call.