The Mint Planner, 20 April 2018

A scene from ‘God As A Customer’.

Bengaluru

Dance | God As A Customer

20-21 April

Inspired by the similarly titled book put together by A.K. Ramanujan, Velcheru Narayana Rao and David Shulman, this performance addresses the history of Bharatanatyam and the sensual nature of devotion.

7.30pm. Alliance Francaise, Thimmaiah Road, Vasanthnagar. Tickets, Rs350, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Theatre | Alipha

Till 22 April

Directed by Arundhati Raja, the play comprises two monologues—one delivered by a young girl who becomes an activist, and the other by a politician’s son.

Timings vary. Jagriti Theatre, Varthur Road, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs300, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Chennai

Around town | Abijit Ganguly Live

22 April

Comedian Abijit Ganguly uses his life experiences as material for his shows. Open to audiences above 21 years.

7.30pm. Bay 146, Hotel Savera, RK Salai, Mylapore. Tickets, Rs500, are available on Bookmyshow.com.

Delhi

Music | Bhakti Utsav 2018

20-22 April

This music festival by Sahitya Kala Parishad will feature performances by vocalists Prahlad Singh Tipanya, Sudha Raghuraman and Ajoy Chakraborty, among others.

6.30pm. Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Photography | Pani-Pahar: Water Of The Himalayas

Till 6 May

British photographer Toby Smith’s images show how environmental and social changes are affecting the ways in which small towns source and distribute water.

10am-6pm. India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road.

Kolkata

Around town | Young Learner Workshops

21 April/28 April

The British Council will host a series of workshops for children aged 5-13 to help them develop their communication and creative abilities.

British Council Library, L&T Chambers, 16 Camac Street (40074331). Fees, Rs200, Rs400 and Rs600. For details, visit Britishcouncil.in.

Art | Eye Of The Needle

25 April-13 May

This exhibition will showcase Bengal’s Kantha-embroidered fabric quilts. There will also be a special seminar on the embroidery style on 28 April.

3-8pm (closed on Mondays and public holidays), Birla Academy of Art & Culture, 108-109, Southern Avenue (24666802).

Hyderabad

Art | River Of Wings

20-22 April

The third edition of this art exhibition will feature paintings by visual arts students of the Indus International School, Hyderabad.

11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, Road No.10, Banjara Hills.

Theatre | Accidents

21 April

This hour-long English drama revolves around Shalini, a confident, charming and loving woman who is suspected of a crime and must prove her innocence.

7pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs200, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Mumbai

Art | A Man Of The Crowd

Till 26 April

A painting by Sameer Kulavoor.

This show by Sameer Kulavoor brings together art and design. Kulavoor’s o bservations of urban spaces and his depictions of the diverse characters that inhabit these spaces define the visual vocabulary of this show. The paintings are in acrylic on canvas.

11am-6pm (Sunday and Monday closed). Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

Theatre | The Lover

20 April

Based on Harold Pinter’s work, this play is about a married couple and their increasingly formal and polite conversations about the arrangements they make to accommodate each other’s private desires. Soon, the facade of compatibility shatters.

9pm. Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Raod. Tickets, Rs350, available on Bookmyshow.com.

—By Nandini Reddy, Sohini Sen, Indranil Bhoumik, Shivani Kagti and Shweta Upadhyay