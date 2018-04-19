The Mint Planner, 20 April 2018
Bengaluru
Dance | God As A Customer
20-21 April
Inspired by the similarly titled book put together by A.K. Ramanujan, Velcheru Narayana Rao and David Shulman, this performance addresses the history of Bharatanatyam and the sensual nature of devotion.
7.30pm. Alliance Francaise, Thimmaiah Road, Vasanthnagar. Tickets, Rs350, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Theatre | Alipha
Till 22 April
Directed by Arundhati Raja, the play comprises two monologues—one delivered by a young girl who becomes an activist, and the other by a politician’s son.
Timings vary. Jagriti Theatre, Varthur Road, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs300, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Chennai
Around town | Abijit Ganguly Live
22 April
Comedian Abijit Ganguly uses his life experiences as material for his shows. Open to audiences above 21 years.
7.30pm. Bay 146, Hotel Savera, RK Salai, Mylapore. Tickets, Rs500, are available on Bookmyshow.com.
Delhi
Music | Bhakti Utsav 2018
20-22 April
This music festival by Sahitya Kala Parishad will feature performances by vocalists Prahlad Singh Tipanya, Sudha Raghuraman and Ajoy Chakraborty, among others.
6.30pm. Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Photography | Pani-Pahar: Water Of The Himalayas
Till 6 May
British photographer Toby Smith’s images show how environmental and social changes are affecting the ways in which small towns source and distribute water.
10am-6pm. India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road.
Kolkata
Around town | Young Learner Workshops
21 April/28 April
The British Council will host a series of workshops for children aged 5-13 to help them develop their communication and creative abilities.
British Council Library, L&T Chambers, 16 Camac Street (40074331). Fees, Rs200, Rs400 and Rs600. For details, visit Britishcouncil.in.
Art | Eye Of The Needle
25 April-13 May
This exhibition will showcase Bengal’s Kantha-embroidered fabric quilts. There will also be a special seminar on the embroidery style on 28 April.
3-8pm (closed on Mondays and public holidays), Birla Academy of Art & Culture, 108-109, Southern Avenue (24666802).
Hyderabad
Art | River Of Wings
20-22 April
The third edition of this art exhibition will feature paintings by visual arts students of the Indus International School, Hyderabad.
11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, Road No.10, Banjara Hills.
Theatre | Accidents
21 April
This hour-long English drama revolves around Shalini, a confident, charming and loving woman who is suspected of a crime and must prove her innocence.
7pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs200, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Mumbai
Art | A Man Of The Crowd
Till 26 April
This show by Sameer Kulavoor brings together art and design. Kulavoor’s o bservations of urban spaces and his depictions of the diverse characters that inhabit these spaces define the visual vocabulary of this show. The paintings are in acrylic on canvas.
11am-6pm (Sunday and Monday closed). Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.
Theatre | The Lover
20 April
Based on Harold Pinter’s work, this play is about a married couple and their increasingly formal and polite conversations about the arrangements they make to accommodate each other’s private desires. Soon, the facade of compatibility shatters.
9pm. Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Raod. Tickets, Rs350, available on Bookmyshow.com.
—By Nandini Reddy, Sohini Sen, Indranil Bhoumik, Shivani Kagti and Shweta Upadhyay