Musical tales at Sahil Vasudeva’s ‘The Un-Recital’

Sahil Vasudeva.

I have always wanted to make classical music, especially classical piano, better accepted by younger audiences in India,” says Sahil Vasudeva on the phone. His show, The Un-Recital, which takes place at the Oddbird Theatre this weekend, is into its second season, having premiered at the same venue last April.



Oddbird is designed so that the audience sits around the performing artist. “Last year’s show was a huge success and we wanted to give him a longer run this time. With the set-up at Oddbird, our audience has a more intimate interaction with the performer. They can see his expressions, unlike a usual classical piano concert where the performer sits at a distance from the audience,” says Akhil Wable, co-founder, Oddbird Theatre.

The Un-Recital has elements of art and storytelling. The performance will be interspersed with a range of mixed-media elements, displayed on two screens put up in the performance space. These include films, photography, light, sound, vintage television commercials, news reports and documentary footage. Vasudeva has collaborated with photographers Igor Posner and Sohrab Hura on this.



The Un-Recital is on till 21 April, 7.30pm, at Oddbird Theatre, Dhan Mill Compound, Chattarpur. Tickets, Rs1,000, available on Oddbird.org.