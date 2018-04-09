What is the CEO’s energy booster?

Sunjay Ghai

Founder and CEO, Revofit

Usually, I start my day with a blended carrot and beetroot juice that helps in blood circulation, which is a pre-workout drink. During the day, I have ‘kombucha’ (fermented black tea) or ‘matcha’ green tea (Japanese-style tea)—both without sugar. Matcha green tea has 10 times the antioxidants that normal green tea does. In summers, I make an iced matcha.

Paul Dupuis.

Paul Dupuis

Managing director and CEO, Randstad India

My favourite drink, which is my breakfast replacement, is a power smoothie blended with frozen blueberries, Greek yogurt, milk, whey protein, shredded coconut, a little bit of wheatgrass and kale, bran and water. This is a slow-burning drink, so it keeps me feeling full till lunchtime. I am also a fan of natural fruit and vegetable juices, especially the ones by Raw Pressery, which I have twice a day.

Neha Bagaria.

Neha Bagaria

Founder and CEO, JobsForHer

My go-to healthy beverages are these Rejuve natural cold-pressed juices. I quit tea and coffee about five years ago—given the number of meetings I do daily, my caffeine intake was going through the roof! The juice provides me with a sugar kick, which is natural, and leaves me feeling lighter, energetic and less drowsy. I buy the six-pack, which has different flavours, and usually drink it at tea time daily; once a week, I do a juice day when all I drink is this.

Sudeep Singh.

Sudeep Singh

Chief evangelist, GoWork

Green tea is my healthy beverage choice. I’ve replaced caffeine with it because it’s better for health. Having five cups of coffee will do you more harm than having five cups of green tea, which is how much I usually have every day. I haven’t quit coffee entirely, but I prefer green tea—it helps with digestion. Otherwise, I drink a lot of water.