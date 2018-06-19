Global flavours packed in your office lunch box

Chef Gautam Chaudhry wants clients to have the option to customize meals. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

World in a Box (www.worldinabox.in) was started in June 2015 in Gurugram. As the name suggests, it brings flavours from around the world. “The idea was to provide café-style food in the comfort of your home/office without having to spend a bomb on it,” says its founder Nitish Jha.

World in a Box’s USPs: This is a fine-dining experience at a fraction of the price. You will be spoilt for choice with exotic salads, sandwiches and smoothies on offer. Meals are as global as they get—Japanese, Mexican, Indian, Chinese, Italian Mongolian and Thai cuisines are well-represented.

If you’re really picky, World in a Box lets you customize your meals. You can portion out your proteins and carbs, and customize your box further with sauces and greens of your choice. The many permutations and combinations available mean you will rarely be repeating a meal.

Like eating light? You can stick with their soups and salads. There are plenty of options when it comes to salads, such as the peri peri apple Caesar salad,tzatziki pasta salad, teriyaki tofu sriracha salad, and an assorted berry and grilled fish salad.

This “meal in a box”concept works well for office-goers. World in a Box also takes care that the vegetables they use are seasonal and locally produced, as far as possible. It is currently evaluating possibilities to change its packaging to plant plastic—biodegradable spill-proof plastics that can withstand heat.

People behind it: Founded by Jha, an ex-banking professional with passion for travel and food, World in a Box was acquired by Michelin-recommended chef Gautam Chaudhry in September. Jha now takes care of sales and marketing at Demiurgic group (the parent company of World in a Box and five other food brands)

How this works: Simply enter your location on Worldinabox.in, choose a meal and the date and time of delivery.

Delivery map: It delivers all over Gurugram from 8am-11pm. The delivery service caters to your meal needs for the entire day. World in a Box also curates healthy menus and runs employee cafeterias for various offices.

Subscriber says: “This is about as delicious as health food can get. The ingredients are fresh and the meals taste great,” says Aditya Goel, founder, Love in Store (a tech start-up operating in the FMCG space).

Takeaway: When everything in your life is customized, why should your food not be? “Customize your meals, eat from a different country every time and never have a boring meal delivered to you again” says Chaudhry.

Price points: Average meal for one is ₹250. They have monthly subscription plans and plans that are priced on a case-to-case basis, depending on an individual’s requirement and delivery distance. There are no delivery charges for orders above ₹400; for orders below that, ₹30 is charged.

Mix and match

Make your own meal : Customize your meal the way you like it.

Quinoa Burrito Bowl : A take on the classic burrito bowl using quinoa.

Protein 69 BBA Chicken Salad: It takes care of most of your protein requirement for a day.

Order at Office looks at healthy meal delivery services.