Beeswax Wraps: It’s a wrap!

Priyashri Mani and Nishita Vasanth discovered the perfect way to line cotton cloth with beeswax and added a touch of whimsy to the product by using bright printed cotton fabric.

Do you use cling film to seal and carry food? Stop. It is single-use plastic and tough to recycle. You could instead switch to natural, reusable beeswax wraps from Hoopoe on a Hill that are also way prettier.

The small Kodaikanal-based enterprise was founded by Priyashri Mani and Nishita Vasanth, researchers who went to the Palani Hills in the Western Ghats to study the Paliyans, a local Adivasi community that historically collected forest produce like honey. They ended up settling down in the region in 2015 and setting up Hoopoe on a Hill, selling wild forest honey. They also ended up with a quantity of beeswax, a by-product of honey. While researching its uses, they came across beeswax wraps, available in countries like the UK and Canada. The duo then discovered the perfect way to line cotton cloth with beeswax and added a touch of whimsy to the product by using bright printed cotton fabric.

“Beeswax has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, which slows down the process of rotting, besides retaining moisture. This makes it ideal for food storage,” says Mani. The wraps (a set of three costs ₹390) are completely reusable—up to a 100 washes or 4-6 months—and are biodegradable. Mani and Vasanth have been taking the product to fairs and collectives across the country. Besides their website, the wraps are also available on The Better India and Unfactory.

For details, visit www.hoopoekodaikanal.com