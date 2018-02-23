Take a break: Exercise in office

Toe stretch

Exhale and stretch toes forward. Inhale and stretch them backward. Repeat this 10 times on both legs.

Ankle stretch

Exhale and stretch ankle forward. Inhale and stretch it backward. Repeat it 10 times on both legs.

Hitanshi Kothari Khabya and Gourav Khabya, co-founders, HithYoga

Kneecap tightening (left); Ankle rotation.

Ankle rotation

Exhale, stretch ankle forward. Inhale and stretch it backward. Repeat this 10 times clockwise and 10 times anti-clockwise.

Kneecap tightening

Sit on chair, raise legs off the floor and stretch them out in the front. Tighten up the knees and relax them. Repeat this 20 times for two to three sets.

Ankle crank (left); Knee bending.

Ankle crank

Place right ankle on left thigh. Hold it with left hand and the toes with right hand. Repeat 10 times clockwise and 10 times anti-clockwise.

Knee bending

Fold right leg and hold the back of the thigh with your hands. Inhale and straighten up. Keep the heels off the floor. Repeat 10 times on each leg.

Knee crank (left); Half butterfly.

Knee crank

Fold right leg and hold the back of the thigh with hands. Start rotating lower leg. Inhale while taking your leg up and exhale while bringing it down. Repeat five times clockwise and anti-clockwise.

Half butterfly

Place right ankle on left thigh. Place right hand on right knee. Inhale and bring the knee closer to the chest. Exhale, bring it closer to the floor. Repeat 10 times each leg.

Chair pose (left); Hip rotation.

Hip rotation

Place right ankle on left thigh, right hand on right knee to rotate it in circle. Inhale, bring knee closer to chest. Exhale and bring it closer to floor. Repeat five times.

Chair pose

Stand with feet shoulder width apart. Inhale and take hands straight over the head. Exhale and bend your knees. Hold for five breaths.

