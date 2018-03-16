Breakfast in Office: Avocado, egg white and multigrain toast and more

Avocado, egg white and multigrain toast

Method

Slice 80g ripe avocado, apply some lemon juice, salt and pepper. Slice two boiled egg whites. Put slices of avocado and egg white over multigrain toast, add 20g chopped fresh rocket leaves, and 5g each of raisins and walnuts. Pour some olive oil from the top and add salt and ground pepper.

Ritesh Negi, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu

The goodness factor

Avocado and nuts deliver good fat, egg whites are a source of protein.

Kavita Devgan

Guilt-free coconut pan cakes

Method

Mix 3 eggs, 2 tbsp coconut oil and 1 tsp honey. Add ¼ cup coconut milk, one pod vanilla extract, ¼ cup coconut flour, 1/8 tsp baking soda and a pinch of salt. Let it rest. Heat up the pan, make pancakes and cook both sides. Serve hot with some maple syrup.

Ritesh Negi, executive chef, Radisson Blu MBD Noida

Goodness factor

This pancake is loaded with fibre, multiple vitamins and minerals.

Kavita Devgan

Quinoa and almond milk porridge.

Quinoa and almond milk porridge

Method

Soak 50g quinoa in 500ml almond milk for few hours, then boil on low heat. Add 5g raisins and keep aside for cooling. Once cool, add honey as required. Keep it refrigerated. Before serving, add 5g coco nibs and blueberry on top.

Ritesh Negi, executive chef, Radisson Blu MBD Noida

Goodness factor

This gluten-free, high fibre, protein- and antioxidant-rich breakfast is not just nourishing, it will keep you full for long too.

Kavita Devgan

Kiwi, spinach and chia seed smoothie.

Kiwi, spinach and chia seed smoothie

Method

Take 100g blanched spinach, one peeled and chopped kiwi fruit, mix in 100g of probiotic curd and blend the mix. Add one tea spoon of previously soaked chia seeds and mix well. Serve chilled.

Ritesh Negi, executive chef, Radisson Blu MBD Noida

Goodness factor

This quick-to-make smoothie delivers all essential nutrients to make a perfect breakfast and keeps one feeling energetic for long.

Kavita Devgan

Oatmeal upma

Method

Heat olive oil, add 2g mustard seeds and 10g chana dal. Let it crackle, then add 5g chopped ginger and 10g chopped onions. Add 20g green peas and 20g chopped green beans. Add half cup of oats, stir well, add 1 cup of water and season with salt and pepper. Cook till done.

Ritesh Negi, executive chef, Radisson Blu MBD Noida

Goodness factor

This is a great source of important vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants.

Kavita Devgan