Breakfast in Office: Avocado, egg white and multigrain toast and more
Latest News »
- Facebook data breach: Govt planning long-term strategy to secure data on Indians
- Asia’s dollar problem just got worse
- India may not be exempt from higher US steel import tariffs
- Defer Binani Cement’s resolution process, Braj Binani group tells NCLT
- Govt to set up more NCLTs to handle wave of bankruptcy cases
Avocado, egg white and multigrain toast
Method
Slice 80g ripe avocado, apply some lemon juice, salt and pepper. Slice two boiled egg whites. Put slices of avocado and egg white over multigrain toast, add 20g chopped fresh rocket leaves, and 5g each of raisins and walnuts. Pour some olive oil from the top and add salt and ground pepper.
Ritesh Negi, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu
The goodness factor
Avocado and nuts deliver good fat, egg whites are a source of protein.
Kavita Devgan
Guilt-free coconut pan cakes
Method
Mix 3 eggs, 2 tbsp coconut oil and 1 tsp honey. Add ¼ cup coconut milk, one pod vanilla extract, ¼ cup coconut flour, 1/8 tsp baking soda and a pinch of salt. Let it rest. Heat up the pan, make pancakes and cook both sides. Serve hot with some maple syrup.
Ritesh Negi, executive chef, Radisson Blu MBD Noida
Goodness factor
This pancake is loaded with fibre, multiple vitamins and minerals.
Kavita Devgan
Quinoa and almond milk porridge
Method
Soak 50g quinoa in 500ml almond milk for few hours, then boil on low heat. Add 5g raisins and keep aside for cooling. Once cool, add honey as required. Keep it refrigerated. Before serving, add 5g coco nibs and blueberry on top.
Ritesh Negi, executive chef, Radisson Blu MBD Noida
Goodness factor
This gluten-free, high fibre, protein- and antioxidant-rich breakfast is not just nourishing, it will keep you full for long too.
Kavita Devgan
Kiwi, spinach and chia seed smoothie
Method
Take 100g blanched spinach, one peeled and chopped kiwi fruit, mix in 100g of probiotic curd and blend the mix. Add one tea spoon of previously soaked chia seeds and mix well. Serve chilled.
Ritesh Negi, executive chef, Radisson Blu MBD Noida
Goodness factor
This quick-to-make smoothie delivers all essential nutrients to make a perfect breakfast and keeps one feeling energetic for long.
Kavita Devgan
Oatmeal upma
Method
Heat olive oil, add 2g mustard seeds and 10g chana dal. Let it crackle, then add 5g chopped ginger and 10g chopped onions. Add 20g green peas and 20g chopped green beans. Add half cup of oats, stir well, add 1 cup of water and season with salt and pepper. Cook till done.
Ritesh Negi, executive chef, Radisson Blu MBD Noida
Goodness factor
This is a great source of important vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants.
Kavita Devgan
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors