Cellular cinema
Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
Directed by Malik Bendjelloul
Shot partially on iPhone
This Academy Award-winning documentary follows the efforts of two Cape Town music fans in the late 1990s to confirm rumours of American musician Sixto Rodriguez’s death—and their discovery that they weren’t true.
And Uneasy Lies The Mind (2014)
Directed by Ricky Fosheim
Shot on iPhone 5
And Uneasy Lies The Mind is a psychological thriller in which a man gradually loses his sanity during a couple’s retreat to his isolated winter mansion. The movie was acclaimed for its camera work.
Tangerine (2015)
Directed by Sean Baker
Shot on iPhone 5S
Shot on three iPhone 5S smartphones, Tangerine tells the story of a transgender sex worker who decides to take matters into her own hands when she discovers her boyfriend and pimp has been cheating on her.
Unsane (2018)
Directed by Steven Soderbergh
Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
Starring actor Claire Foy, Unsane follows a young woman who is committed to a mental institution, where she is confronted by her greatest fear. Is it real or a product of her delusion?
