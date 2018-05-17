This diet may help you live longer

A diet is meant to do more than just get you to your ideal weight. According to The Longevity Diet by Valter Longo, a diet should let you enjoy life longer, preferably without serious ailments. We simplified a few key tricks from the book to help you try out the longevity diet.

„ Eat mostly vegan. Include fish with high vitamin B12, omega 3 and omega 6 content—limit it to thrice a week.

The Longevity Diet: Dr Valter Longo, Penguin, 300 pages, Rs499.

„ If you are under 65 years of age, keep the intake of protein low—about 0.3g per pound of body weight. So if you weigh 60kg, your protein intake should be around 40-47g. Include fish, eggs, white meat, beans, chickpeas and legumes.

„ Minimize saturated fats and sugar, and maximize good fats and complex carbs. Choose whole grains, vegetables, olive oil and nuts.

„ Based on your age, weight and body type, decide if you should have two or three meals a day.

„ Stick to ingredients that your ancestors have eaten. So if you come from a region where quinoa was not grown, don’t start including it in your diet.

„ Don’t eat anything within 3-4 hours of bedtime.