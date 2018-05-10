Household hacks: Simple ways to fix common repair issues at home

Photo: iStockphoto

Some simple ways to fix common repair issues at home.

Shower soak

A blocked showerhead can be quite irritating, especially during summers. All you need is a plastic or ziplock bag, white vinegar and a few elastic bands. Fill half of your bag with vinegar and secure it around the showerhead. Leave this on through the night. Then, remove the bag and dispose of the vinegar. Rinse the showerhead and let it run before you step in for a shower.

Hole in the wall

If you have ugly holes in walls where nails were once hammered in, you can easily fill these up and have some fun while you’re doing it. Just pick a crayon that matches the colour of the wall and rub it over the nail hole. You can also use a bar of soap.

DIY sprinkler

If you don’t have a sprinkler for the lawn, just make some small holes on one side of a big plastic bottle and attach it to the end of a hose. Turn on the tap and give your garden a drink. You can move it around to ensure every area gets some water.

Rashi Lachhwani, is the head of category, Housejoy, an online platform offering at-home services.