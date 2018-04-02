Why CEOs want you to be healthy

Salil Murthy

Country head, General Mills, Mumbai

The one thing I think can make a huge difference to everyone is to get out of their comfortable chairs and office as much as they can. Multiple studies have shown that more time spent sitting significantly increases the risk of chronic health problems like heart disease. Get out of the office more often and your body and your business will thank you for it.

Ishmeet Singh. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Ishmeet Singh

Country manager, Mattel Toys India, Mumbai

A healthy mind and body are critical to high productivity. I would recommend an average of 10,000 steps a day, as a combination of whatever form of exercise fits the schedule, supported by a balanced diet. Of course, those who can cycle to work earn carbon credits from me. My advice on stress is to encourage my colleagues to pursue a hobby or a passion.

Ranjana Deopa. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

— Ranjana Deopa

Founder and CEO, Altavis Consulting, Gurugram

Taking time out for oneself is the first step towards leading a healthier life. I encourage my employees to include exercise and yoga in their routine. I follow up regularly and share tips/ exercises to keep them motivated. Over lunch, I insist that we keep our mobiles away and talk anything else but work. This break is followed by a 15-minute walk which recharges us.

Anjali Saraogi.

Anjali Saraogi

Managing director, Medstar Clinics, Kolkata

I recommend one hour of exercise, six days a week, for all. And if one can make the time to pursue a sport as a passion, even better. We are what we eat, and food should give us energy, not take away from it . Hence sugars and processed food must be avoided. While stress is unavoidable, a positive outlook, a clean diet and physical activity help in managing it.

Sudhanshu Vats. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Sudhanshu Vats

Group CEO, Viacom18

As a marathoner and fitness enthusiast, I believe that physical wellness has a deep connection to mental wellness, affecting productivity at work. Hence, at Viacom18 we believe the physical well-being of our employees is of numero uno importance. I take time out regularly to train with employees for marathon-style running, under our corporate programme called Donate A Mile.