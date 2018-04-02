Start prowling to get fit

Prowl improves cardiovascular and muscular endurance.

Health start-up Cure.fit, along with actor Tiger Shroff, has designed a new workout which combines dance, combat forms (such as boxing, muay Thai, mixed martial arts) and functional fitness moves. According to Shwetambari Shetty, master trainer at Cure.fit, Prowl improves your cardiovascular and muscular endurance.

“I feel to retain the functionality of the body by ensuring good flexibility, mobility, strength and endurance is the need of the hour. The Prowl workout is all about celebrating the joy of movement done to high-energy foot-tapping music,” says Shroff.

These movements are coupled with music in an hour-long session, which can help burn 400-700 calories, making it a good fat-burning exercise choice at the gym. The workouts can be scaled to suit any fitness level and age group, from 18-60. Being a high-intensity workout, it requires a gradual build-up of strength. So, work on the individual components. Do consult a doctor before starting.

Prowl classes will start from 16 April at the Cult.Fit centres in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Delhi. For details, visit cure.fit/cult.