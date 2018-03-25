Life lessons from high-achievers

Timothy Ferriss, in his book ‘Tribe of Mentors’ quotes a few ways of saying no from people who declined to be part of his book.

Timothy Ferriss has been called the Oprah of audio. His podcasts (The Tim Ferris Show) feature an unusual mix of people, from actor-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger to Nick Szabo, the creator of Bitcoin precurser Bitgold, and have been downloaded over 200 million times. Ferriss is also a prolific writer, with best-sellers like The 4-Hour Work Week to his credit. In his new book, he puts together life advice from talented achievers from various fields. They together form a “tribe of mentors” and answer questions one might ask oneself at different junctures—graduation, during a career crisis, and so on. The result is several interesting insights. Here are four key ones.

Questions that matter: How has a failure set you up for success? What advice would you give to a college student about to enter the “real world”? When you feel overwhelmed or unfocused, what do you do? These are some of the questions Ferriss asks his mentors.

How to say no: Ferriss quotes a few ways of saying no from people who declined to be part of his book. One, from illustrator and graphic journalist Wendy MacNaughton, goes: “So, while I really want to do this with you—I respect you and am honoured that you’d ask me to participate....I’m simply not in a place to talk about myself and my work right now.”

Inspiring books to read: The 140 mentors in the book discuss the key books in their lives. Man’s Search For Meaning by Viktor Frankl, and Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari, are two books that come up a lot.

Small investments: Taking a class, moving cities, investing in Bose noise-cancelling earphones or subscribing to Audible.com for audio books are some small investments that turned around the lives of mentors.