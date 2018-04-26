The Mint Planner, 27 April 2018

Delhi

Music | Under The Banyan Tree On A Full Moon Night

29 April

The concert brings together different traditions in Indian music. The performers for this month’s edition are Azeem Ahmed Alvi (sitar), Ujwal Nagar (Hindustani classical vocalist), and Qutbi Brothers Qawwali (Sufi music).

7pm. 1 AQ, Qutab Minar Complex Road, Mehrauli. Tickets, Rs1,000, available on Friendsofmusic.in.

Chennai

Music | Pankaj Udhas Live

28 April

Pankaj Udhas will be performing some of his most popular songs and ghazals at the concert.

7pm. Phoenix Market City, Velachery Main Road. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs800, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Hyderabad

Music | The Local Train

27 April

This Delhi-based independent Hindi rock band is touring the country to promote Vaaqif, their second album.

8.30pm. Hard Rock Cafe, GVK One, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs1,000, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Theatre | Abdullah Deewana

28 April

Written by Lakshmi Narayan Lal, the Hindi play follows the murder case of Abdullah, focusing on the idea of existentialism and showcasing a courtroom scenario.

7.30pm. Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs150, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Bengaluru

Film | New Voices In Cinema

29 April

A still from ‘Watu Wote’.

A day-long festival featuring the films long-listed for the Toto Short Film Award 2018, as well as three German short films, including the Oscar-nominated Watu Wote by Katja Benrath.

10.30am onwards. Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, CMH Road, Indiranagar. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Kolkata

Theatre | Harlesden High Street

27 April

The theatre group A Whole 9 Yards will stage Harlesden High Street, a café musical written by Abhishek Majumdar. Interspersed with European street music, the play explores issues of immigration and identity, aspirations and frustrations of the working class, through the story of three Asian immigrants.

6.30pm. Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, Park Street. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Mumbai

Around Town | Worlifest

28-30 April

The three-day Worlifest is a celebration of art, culture and life. It will include performances by Shibani Kashyap, Taufiq Qureshi and Suneeta Rao, along with talent shows by local artists, zumba sessions, and more.

4-10pm. Worli Seaface Promenade.

—Nandini Reddy, Sohini Sen, Shivani Kagti, Indranil Bhoumik and Shweta Upadhyay