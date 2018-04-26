The Mint Planner, 27 April 2018
Latest News »
Delhi
Music | Under The Banyan Tree On A Full Moon Night
29 April
The concert brings together different traditions in Indian music. The performers for this month’s edition are Azeem Ahmed Alvi (sitar), Ujwal Nagar (Hindustani classical vocalist), and Qutbi Brothers Qawwali (Sufi music).
7pm. 1 AQ, Qutab Minar Complex Road, Mehrauli. Tickets, Rs1,000, available on Friendsofmusic.in.
Chennai
Music | Pankaj Udhas Live
28 April
Pankaj Udhas will be performing some of his most popular songs and ghazals at the concert.
7pm. Phoenix Market City, Velachery Main Road. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs800, available on In.bookmyshow.com.
Hyderabad
Music | The Local Train
27 April
This Delhi-based independent Hindi rock band is touring the country to promote Vaaqif, their second album.
8.30pm. Hard Rock Cafe, GVK One, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs1,000, available on In.bookmyshow.com.
Theatre | Abdullah Deewana
28 April
Written by Lakshmi Narayan Lal, the Hindi play follows the murder case of Abdullah, focusing on the idea of existentialism and showcasing a courtroom scenario.
7.30pm. Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs150, available on In.bookmyshow.com.
Bengaluru
Film | New Voices In Cinema
29 April
A day-long festival featuring the films long-listed for the Toto Short Film Award 2018, as well as three German short films, including the Oscar-nominated Watu Wote by Katja Benrath.
10.30am onwards. Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, CMH Road, Indiranagar. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Kolkata
Theatre | Harlesden High Street
27 April
The theatre group A Whole 9 Yards will stage Harlesden High Street, a café musical written by Abhishek Majumdar. Interspersed with European street music, the play explores issues of immigration and identity, aspirations and frustrations of the working class, through the story of three Asian immigrants.
6.30pm. Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, Park Street. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Mumbai
Around Town | Worlifest
28-30 April
The three-day Worlifest is a celebration of art, culture and life. It will include performances by Shibani Kashyap, Taufiq Qureshi and Suneeta Rao, along with talent shows by local artists, zumba sessions, and more.
4-10pm. Worli Seaface Promenade.
—Nandini Reddy, Sohini Sen, Shivani Kagti, Indranil Bhoumik and Shweta Upadhyay
Latest News »
Govt considering national policy for retail trade
TCS 1st Indian company to close trading session with $100 billion market cap
Axis Bank posts Q4 loss of Rs2,189 crore on provisions for bad loans
India will network with Asia’s major oil buyers to bargain with sellers
Lodha Developers files IPO paper with Sebi
Mark to Market »
ICICI Lombard maintains its profitability, hopes for sustained growth
Wipro’s recovery remains a non-starter
Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers deal structure suggests Idea Cellular is desperate for cash
IMF estimates higher crude oil prices may not have any significant impact on India’s GDP
Realizations increase at UltraTech Cement, but that’s unlikely to offset cost pressures