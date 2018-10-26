Bangalore Literature Festival: Books and more

Perumal Murugan and others at BLF 2017.

If literature mirrors life, can literary festivals be far behind? The seventh edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) pushes the idea with its bold programming this year. From the uproar over the #MeToo movement on social media to the aftermath of the ruling down of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, BLF has several compelling panels, featuring some of the best known names from the world of writing.

“While there is no specific theme this year, we wanted to have more young and fresh voices in the mix,”says Shinie Antony, writer, editor and director of BLF. Writers like Aatish Taseer, Manu S. Pillai, Amitabha Bagchi and Shubhangi Swarup are part of the two-day affair, as are several prominent journalists. For instance, Sandhya Menon, a prime mover of the #MeToo movement in India, is part of a panel with Barkha Dutt and writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who has accused actor Alok Nath of rape. Antony is most excited about one particular session entitled, “The Business of Sex”, where Nalini Jameela, writer and former sex worker, is in conversation with poet Prathibha Nandakumar and German writer Nora Bossong.

The Bangalore Literature Festival will be held on 27-28 October on the Lawns of Hotel LaLiT Ashok, Bengaluru. Free entry