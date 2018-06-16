Gift ideas for Father’s Day

Father’s Day will be celebrated on 17 June this year.

The celebration of fatherhood dates back to the Middle Ages and is observed on 19 March, as the feast day of Saint Joseph—referred to “Nourisher of the Lord” in Catholic Europe and “the putative father of Jesus” in southern European tradition. This celebration was brought by the Spanish and Portuguese to the Americas, where the date changed to the third Sunday of June. In Latin America, Father’s Day is still celebrated on 19 March.

The celebration may be rooted in the Middle Ages, but yours Father’s Day gifts shouldn’t be as medieval. A look at a few Father’s Day gift ideas for tomorrow:

Cask88 Scottish Folklore Series: Ben Nevis 45 Year Old

A whisky worthy of being an heirloom, the Cask88 series is inspired by Scottish folk tales. The first in the series, named after the legendary Cù-Sìth hound, hits the sweet spot with notes of chocolate, tobacco and cherry. Available at Cask88.com; £650, or around ₹59,000.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT Master-II

One of this year’s most anticipated watches (launched at BaselWorld), this masterpiece is a new take on Rolex’s classic Oyster Perpetual collection. The bezel in Pepsi colours adds a fun, colourful spin on the multi-patented timepiece. Available at Ethoswatches.com; ₹5.84 lakh.

Global classic 5-piece knife set

This one’s for dads who love to cook up a storm. Inspired by minimal Japanese cutlery, this knife set includes four knives, and can slice everything from bread to steak, with a bamboo block to keep them stored. Available at Williamssonoma.com; ₹16,877.

Gentlemen’s Sheet Mask Duo by Barber Pro

Introduce your dad to the pleasures of weekend masking with “the world’s first sheet mask range developed specifically for men”. This hydrating mask uses green tea extract to prevent skin damage. Available at Shop.nordstrom.com; ₹1,235.

PS by Paul Smith ‘Octopus’ print short-sleeve shirt

Let dad know it’s about time he took a break and planned that beach vacation. Spruced up with playful octopus prints, this summery cotton-and-linen blend shirt could be your best hint. Available at Paul Smith stores worldwide; ₹18,500.

Lamy AL-star fountain pen

If you’re looking for a trusted writing instrument—an evergreen gifting option—opt for this special Father’s Day release from Lamy. The German label’s latest range is made from feather-light aluminium and features a distinctive transparent grip. Available at Lamy.com; ₹3,640.