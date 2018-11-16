Stan Lee tribute at Comic Con Bengaluru

Cosplay is a popular feature at Comic Con India. Photo: Alamy

With Stan Lee’s death earlier this week, expect to see tons of cosplayers in Marvel superhero costumes at Comic Con Bengaluru. The 8th edition of the annual comic-book and pop culture festival kicks off in Bengaluru on Saturday, with Delhi and Mumbai Comic Cons on 7-9 December and 22-23 December respectively. Cosplay (costume play) has become one of the most popular features of the event, says Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma, and the past few editions of the fest have seen between 2,000 and 3,000 cosplayers, many of whom compete in costume contests. The Comic Con team is also putting together a panel discussion to talk about Lee’s life and work. Vanesa R. Del Rey and Don Watters, two comic-book creators associated with the (relatively) young US-based comic-book publisher Image Comics, are likely to be on the panel, along with creators Ryan O’Sullivan (Warhammer 40,000: Dawn Of War; Turncoat) and Ron Marz (DC Vs Marvel; Green Lantern Kyle Rayner). “Stan Lee’s aura is such that everyone who is even remotely into comic-book creation has been influenced by him in some way,” says Varma. Lee made superheroes everyday and approachable, exploring their vulnerabilities and creating a pastiche that almost all creators have followed since, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that perhaps there would be no Comic Con without Stan Lee.

Comic Con Bengaluru will be held at KTPO Trade & Convention Centre, Whitefield on 17 & 18 November. Comicconbangalore.com