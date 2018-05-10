All for a dose of regional cinema

A still from Aparna Sen’s ‘Sonata’.

If you are a lover of regional and parallel cinema, but can’t find a theatre near you screening such movies, here is your chance. The popular Habitat Film Festival in Delhi curates and showcases the best of Indian cinema—from regional superhits and parallel films to mainstream Bollywood movies—from the last 12 months. This year, the festival will screen over 65 movies in 10 days.

“When we launched the Habitat Film Festival 12 years ago, the only ones who would watch a Malayalam movie would be someone from Kerala, or a Bengali would watch a Bengali movie. Now, there is an even divide among the people who come to watch ,” says Vidyun Singh, director programmes, Habitat World, India Habitat Centre.

Singh says film lovers don’t always get to watch regional movies, and if they do, these might not have subtitles. During the festival however, the films will not just come with subtitles, but will be followed by a tête-à-tête with directors such as K. Shahina (for the Malayalam film 8K Intercuts: Life And Films Of K.G. George) and Aparna Sen (for her English movie Sonata).

A still from Tamil director Mysskin’s film ‘Thupparivaalan’.

“We will also have some mainstream films such as Shoojit Sircar’s October, which released in April. Shoojit has been showing his movies at the Habitat Film Festival since the very first movie he made,” adds Singh.

The showcase will include National Award winning Assamese film Village Rockstars by Reema Das, hard-hitting Marathi film Ajji, high- voltage Malayalam thrillers S Durga and Take Off, Tamil thrillers Vikram Vedha and Thupparivaalan, among others. There will be a retrospective of Malayalam director K.G. George’s work, as well as tributes to late actor and producer Shashi Kapoor (1938-2017) and late actor Sridevi (1963-2018), with screenings of their movies.

Vishal Bhardwaj, Tisca Chopra and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will take masterclasses as well.