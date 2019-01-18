How to Lounge this weekend

Snapchat with Nirupesh Joshi

Founder and creative director, Bangalore Watch Co.

What’s the story behind Bangalore Watch Co.?

The company was founded by me and my wife, Mercy Amalraj, in 2017, out of our love for fine Indian watchmaking. It is a homage to iconic companies like HMT, Titan and Hegde and Golay.

Are you professional watchmakers?

Neither of us is from a watchmaking or design background but we love watches and fine craftsmanship. I don’t have a “my grandfather handed me an Omega” kind of story, but I do wear a watch 24 hours a day. We are both from an IT background, and have lived in places like Seoul and Hong Kong. In fact, it was while living in Hong Kong, a vital centre of the global watch industry, that we got interested in watchmaking.

Who is the target customer for your product?

Every brand in the world today is trying to tell a story. People don’t just buy products, they buy stories. They ask “where did this come from?”—look at the popularity of single-origin coffee. Similarly, we want our limited edition watches, which are sold directly to customers, to be associated with our story, our city and its icons. If Omega can have a James Bond collection and a Moonwatch collection, an Indian watch company can be inspired by ISRO!

Tell us about the Renaissance Automatic, your first collection.

It is a vintage-inspired mechanical automatic dress watch produced in a limited edition of 500 pieces, each with stainless steel cases, a circular brushed dial, sapphire crystals, and movement by Citizen. They are priced at ₹38,799—we are positioning ourselves in the bridge-to-luxury segment.—SB

Just arrived

Budweiser is launching Budxstreet, the brand’s first streetwear collection for India, designed in collaboration with VegNonVeg, Huemn, NorBlackNorWhite, St+Art India’s Hanif Kureshi, and Boxout.FM. There’s a range of sporty separates and accessories like baseball caps and fanny packs. Kartikeya Sharma, vice-president, marketing (South Asia), AB InBev, says, ”With the launch of BUDXSTREET, we aim to connect with the growing street culture community of India, providing them with newer avenues to show off their underlying personalities”.—SD

The range will be available from 19 January on Budfactory.in, and in VegNonVeg and SuperKicks stores.

State of the art

Krishna Reddy, a master printmaker and sculptor, died last year at age 93. On 18 January, Experimenter, Kolkata, opened ‘To A New Form’, an exhibition featuring works picked from Reddy’s oeuvre. On display are rare drawings, zinc and copper etching plates and prints. Reddy’s work has been shown across the globe, including at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Tate Britain, London and the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Delhi. On view till 31 March at Experimenter, Kolkata.—RI

Page turner

We Are Displaced

(Hachette, ₹399)

The story of Malala Yousafzai is well documented. Shot by the Taliban for being a crusader for women’s right to education in Pakistan, she was the girl who lived—and went on to reinvent herself in exile in the UK. Currently a student at the University of Oxford, the 21-year-old has just published a chronicle of her journeys to meet refugee girls from across the world. From Zaynab (who moved from Yemen to the US via Egypt) to Muzoon (who fled Syria for Jordan), We Are Displaced is a powerful testimony from voices that speak for the 68.5 million people living as “displaced persons” in the world now.—SG