Wearables for the committed football fan, this world cup season

2018 FIFA World Cup begins on 14 June. Photo: Alamy

CARRY ON

Louis Vuitton 2018 Fifa World Cup official licensed product collection

This year, the official carrier of the Fifa World Cup trophy (which travels in a bespoke Louis Vuitton case) has released a limited-edition collection of football-inspired bags, including its classic Keepall (pictured) and Apollo designs, and a selection of smaller leather pieces. The Keepall bags can also be custom-made to team colours of your choice. Available at Louis Vuitton stores; prices, Rs22,400 to Rs2.63 lakh.

HOME COLOURS

Adidas Federation football jerseys

These official home jerseys are a mix of old and new, inspired by handcrafted Japanese apparel, from Japan to Russia (a modern interpretation of the jersey used in the 1988 Olympic Games). Take your pick of the home jerseys of Germany, Argentina, Spain, Belgium, Mexico, Japan, Russia and Colombia. Available across adidas retail stores and on Shop.adidas.co.in, starting from Rs4,999.

SCARF STORY

Y/Project Napoleon Football Scarf

The football scarf is one of fashion’s biggest objects of affection for Spring/Summer 2018 and there’s no better time to flaunt the trend. This multicoloured scarf by Parisian label Y/Project, which adds a bit of history with portraits of Napoleon and Josephine and royal insignia, boasts of cult appeal.

Available at Brownsfashion.com; $414.61 (around Rs27,800).

FOOT WORK

Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite iD

Celebrating two decades of Nike’s Mercurial shoes, the brand offers a selection of classic designs from the 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups. What’s more, you can personalize these soccer cleats with your choice of custom text. Available at Nike.com; $315 (around Rs21,000).

TIME KEEPER

Hublot Big Bang Referee

Hublot’s first smartwatch has exactly 2,018 pieces, and will be worn by referees at the World Cup. For the lucky others who get their hands on the timepiece, the Big Bang Referee announces football matches in advance and gives the statistics of every game. Available at Hublot stores worldwide; 4,900 Swiss francs (around Rs3.33 lakh)