 FloatFit: The latest water workout - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Leisure

FloatFit: The latest water workout

FloatFit uses basic yoga and pilate movements while standing on an inflatable base, much like a yoga mat, that floats on water (AquaBase)
Last Published: Mon, Mar 26 2018. 09 33 PM IST
Sohini Sen
FloatFit is suitable for people of all ages, and every shape and size. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
FloatFit is suitable for people of all ages, and every shape and size. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Latest News »

The latest water workout to make a splash on Indian shores is FloatFit, introduced by swimwear brand Speedo and fitness company AquaPhysical. It uses basic yoga and Pilates movements, but is done standing on an inflatable base, much like a yoga mat, that floats on water (AquaBase). This low-impact, high-intensity, 30-minute exercise promises a full-body workout while placing less stress on the joints than exercises on the ground would.

“It focuses on core strengthening as you work overtime to maintain your balance as you float,” says Leila Francis Coleman, creator, FloatFit.

Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

The promoters claim FloatFit is suitable for people of all ages, shapes and sizes, but do consult your doctor before signing up for any new exercise regimen. These workouts will be introduced in Bengaluru and Mumbai in April.

For more information, visit www.aquaphysical.com

First Published: Mon, Mar 26 2018. 09 33 PM IST
Topics: FloatFit AquaBase yoga pilates health

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »