Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Saddle Ring Desk Collection to Sinjimoru Aluminium Sync Stand

Free space: Saddle Ring Desk Collection by Anthropologie

An organized desk doesn’t always involve stuffy planners. This desk collection includes a magazine rack, file holder and pencil cup, and comes in three colours: rose, brown and monochrome polka dots. Available on Anthropologie.com; $118 (Rs7,950) onwards.

Deadpool bobble-head

Power Play: Deadpool bobble-head

Break the drudgery of stacked files and pasted to-do lists with this lounging Deadpool pop bobble-head. Every desk needs some mayhem and a reminder to be cool like Deadpool. Available on Wizplex.com; Rs1,099.

Fiorella Stapler by Fabriano Boutique

Punch Down: Fiorella Stapler by Fabriano Boutique

The Italian label, with its extensive range of writing instruments, ranks high on every stationery nut’s wish list. This floral stapler comes with colourful staples—a small incentive to power through the paperwork. Available at Fabrianoboutique.com; $28 (around Rs1,890).

Sticky Memo Ball by Poppin

Instant Message: Sticky Memo Ball by Poppin

These colourful tear-off sticky memos help get the job done, and come

with sage advice underneath each stack, like a magic 8-ball. Available on Poppin.com; $12 (around Rs800).

Sinjimoru Aluminium Sync Stand

Take Charge: Sinjimoru Aluminium Sync Stand

Avoid a tangled web of wires on your desk with this sleek, minimal charging dock. It is available in different models to support both iPhone and Android smartphones. Available on Amazon.in; Rs15,975.68.

Succulent Shots by MudFingers

Green Thumb: Succulent Shots by MudFingers

If you can’t clear enough space for terrarium bowls, add a hint of green with these small but sturdy succulents, planted in shot glasses. Available onMudfingers.com;Rs170.

Cassette Business Card Case by Uncommon Goods

Wild card: Cassette Business Card Case by Uncommon Goods

Become a card-carrying 1990s kid with this retro mixtape-inspired business-card holder. Available on Uncommongoods.com; Rs1,746.

Compiled by Vatsala Chhibber and Nitin Sreedhar.