Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Saddle Ring Desk Collection to Sinjimoru Aluminium Sync Stand

Free space: Saddle Ring Desk Collection by Anthropologie
An organized desk doesn’t always involve stuffy planners. This desk collection includes a magazine rack, file holder and pencil cup, and comes in three colours: rose, brown and monochrome polka dots. Available on Anthropologie.com; $118 (Rs7,950) onwards.
Power Play: Deadpool bobble-head
Break the drudgery of stacked files and pasted to-do lists with this lounging Deadpool pop bobble-head. Every desk needs some mayhem and a reminder to be cool like Deadpool. Available on Wizplex.com; Rs1,099.
Punch Down: Fiorella Stapler by Fabriano Boutique
The Italian label, with its extensive range of writing instruments, ranks high on every stationery nut’s wish list. This floral stapler comes with colourful staples—a small incentive to power through the paperwork. Available at Fabrianoboutique.com; $28 (around Rs1,890).
Instant Message: Sticky Memo Ball by Poppin
These colourful tear-off sticky memos help get the job done, and come
with sage advice underneath each stack, like a magic 8-ball. Available on Poppin.com; $12 (around Rs800).
Take Charge: Sinjimoru Aluminium Sync Stand
Avoid a tangled web of wires on your desk with this sleek, minimal charging dock. It is available in different models to support both iPhone and Android smartphones. Available on Amazon.in; Rs15,975.68.
Green Thumb: Succulent Shots by MudFingers
If you can’t clear enough space for terrarium bowls, add a hint of green with these small but sturdy succulents, planted in shot glasses. Available onMudfingers.com;Rs170.
Wild card: Cassette Business Card Case by Uncommon Goods
Become a card-carrying 1990s kid with this retro mixtape-inspired business-card holder. Available on Uncommongoods.com; Rs1,746.
Compiled by Vatsala Chhibber and Nitin Sreedhar.
