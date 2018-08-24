Kimaya: Conscious chic

Two outfits from Kimaya’s debut collection.

Founded in 1968, the township of Auroville, near Puducherry, is a vibrant ecosystem for designers and creative professionals from around the world. A number of brands, based on sustainable principles, have emerged in the township in recent years. Kimaya, a conscious fashion label founded by Anne-Sophie Planet, is one of them.

Planet, who worked as a designer in Paris, came to Auroville in 2014, hoping for a change of pace. “I always liked organic fabrics, and, at Auroville, I met people who introduced me to beautiful textiles,” she says over the phone. Planet’s debut collection for Kimaya is a love letter to these eco-friendly weaves and artisanal crafts.

The collection, comprising dresses and jumpsuits, co-ord sets, blouses and T-shirts, trousers and yoga-ready leggings, is crafted from organic cotton, Tencel and banana silk.White, black, grey, blush and blue are dominant colours, all naturally dyed and elevated with tie-dye and batik patterns. Indigo is a recurring element in the collection. “I love blue and the local artisans introduced me to indigo,” she says.

Now retailing with Auroville.com, an e-commerce portal for the township’s labels, Kimaya is also expanding to stores like Ogaan and Paper Boat Collective. Planet is also working on a new collection. “It will have a little bit of indigo, but I also want to include colours like mustard and burgundy.”

Planet swears by the principles of slow fashion and lifestyle. “Dressing sustainably doesn’t mean getting rid of all your clothes at once,” she says. “Start slow. Shop consciously and only when you truly like something.”