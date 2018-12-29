The Lounge fact/fiction year-end special

I’m certain that every scientist, certainly every politician, believes the year they had a breakthrough was a year that changed history. For the rest of the world, each passing year, with the exception of a few, is marked by a constellation of minor milestones.

But this year was truly one in which a lot of things changed for us as a collective. It was a year that seemed to burst at the seams to accommodate news of yet another massive win by an Indian sportswoman, yet another #MeToo perpetrator being named, yet another gargantuan statue being erected, yet another farmers’ march and yet another grander-than-the-last wedding reception.

So we too stretched ourselves to address the year from a multitude of vantage points. If the eight essays on the year’s talking points don’t give you the full picture, flip the issue for stories—all originally commissioned by Lounge with the exception of one classic we couldn’t help but include—narrated by poets, writers, artists and humourists. Here’s presenting 2018 two ways in our first-ever tête-bêche issue. Choose your perspective.

