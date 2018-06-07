Get rid of that hangover
When you are suffering from a hangover, you might head for the old fixes, like a fizzy energy drink and full English breakfast with bacon and eggs. But there are healthier ways to combat a hangover, says Vishakha Shivdasani, a doctor who specializes in nutrition and lifestyle diseases.
Hydrate
The reason you get a headache is because you’re dehydrated. Shivdasani explains that when your body is dehydrated, it starts taking water from the brain, and that’s what gives you a headache. “Opt for coconut water or water with rock salt because these have electrolytes,” she says.
Eat a banana
“This fruit is extremely alkaline and high in magnesium and potassium.” Shivdasani says it also provides fructose that peps you up. For the first meal during a hangover, she recommends any carbohydrate (whether it’s bread, roti or rice) with some protein.
Line your stomach
If you have a low threshold, take a swig of antacid before heading out. “This lines the stomach, prevents the absorption of alcohol and also contains some magnesium and electrolytes for water balance,” she says.
