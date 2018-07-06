How to find the perfect jumpsuits

Vedika M.’s laid-back design is tailor-made for travel.

For every woman who swears by the jumpsuit, there is one (or more) who detests it. The complaints vary—some call it a neither-here-nor-there hybrid of separates, others find it uncomfortable and unflattering, and it is a fact universally acknowledged that a jumpsuit makes going to the washroom a rather complicated affair.

The jumpsuit may seem like an impossible style statement to master, but, according to Pernia Qureshi, founder of online fashion portal Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, all it takes to ace the look is the right size. “It’s the wrong fit which makes women wary of jumpsuits,” she says. “If you aren’t too tall, pick a slim cropped style so you don’t look like you’re drowning in fabric. The ones which are fitted on the waist and open up to wide legs are the safest options to play with.”

Jumpsuits are great for defining your curves. Some designs come fitted with a belt or you can add one to cinch your waist or break the monotony of a single colour and pattern. Cropped and fitted jumpsuits, paired with flats and loafers, serve well at work, while wide-legged designs are best suited with heels. Fringed, one-shouldered, sheer and embellished styles are bold alternatives to party dresses and gowns. The short playsuit is the jumpsuit’s playful cousin, apt for weekend getaways and casual daytime dressing, but a tailored silk jumpsuit makes for a chic night-out ensemble.

What to avoid? Tight silhouettes and fabrics that crush easily. Opt for fuss-free designs with half-placket buttons or single zips. Cover up with a statement jacket or complete the ensemble with a fun mix of baubles and accessories.