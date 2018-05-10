Shiv Khera’s key to a winning attitude
Author Shiv Khera says winning is possible only if you have a positive attitude. Here are key takeaways from his new book.
Without passion, the journey is aimless
Passion, says Khera, makes us commit to ourselves. If we need to achieve something, we need to have a clear focus and work to achieve our goals day in and day out.
Consistency is key
A few positive actions repeated daily result in winning, while a few mistakes repeated every day can result in failure. Repetition brings consistency, which leads to proficiency. If we err for the first time and nothing untoward happens, we tend to justify it by saying nothing happened. So we repeat the mistake, till it almost becomes a habit.
High self-esteem
Khera says a winner is someone who has worked hard and has high self-esteem, a feeling of self-worth. This includes self-acceptance, possible only when you accept you are not perfect and can make mistakes. But instead of dwelling on the mistakes, you learn from them, do not repeat them, apologize, and own up.
