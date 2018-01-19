The Mint Planner, 19 January 2018
Delhi
Music
Pop-Rock Hits by Natasha Sehgal Collective
24 January
Natasha Sehgal, known for her stint on the television talent hunt show, The Stage 2, will perform popular pop-rock songs in her strong and soulful style.
8pm. The Irish House, Epicuria, Nehru Place. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Art
Collages
Till 21 January
The works from economist-turned-artist Kavita Iyengar’s solo exhibition cover a range of themes—from urban landscapes, travellers’ diaries and colonial pasts to women’s struggles.
11am-7pm. 1AQ, Qutub Minar Complex Road, Mehrauli. Price, Rs3,000-Rs10,000.
Mystical Moments: Recent Works by Senaka Senanayake
Till 24 January
Saffronart is holding this exhibition in collaboration with London-based Grosvenor Gallery. The paintings by Sri Lankan artist Senaka Senanayake depict the country’s rainforests and draw the viewer’s attention to their rapid depletion.
11am-7pm. The Claridges, 12, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road.
Around Town
Preserving And Jarring Workshop
21 January
Le Cordon Bleu graduate chef Vanshika Bhatia will show how to make the best of seasonal produce by preserving them for future use. Learn how to prepare sugarless jams like grape, honey and scotch as well as sauces such as beet espagnole, classic bechamel and more.
12pm-3pm. GreenR Cafe, ShahpurJat. Price, Rs2,000. For details, call 9935199893.
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Around Town
The Vaikunth Flower show
20-21 January
The Vaikunth Flower Show will have 20 themed gardens on display. Modelled on the Chelsea Flower Show in England, the gardens include the “Little Sultan” and “Little Badshah”, with mini toy trains specially designed to recreate the first commercial train journey in India between Mumbai and Thane in 1853.
4pm-8 pm. Piramal Vaikunth, Bayer India Road, Ram Maruti Nagar, Balkum, Thane.
Music
Ben van den Dungen Quartet
20 January
American jazz drummer Art Blakey once said that jazz has to be “danceable and have the blues”. This could be Ben van den Dungen’s musical motto. His quartet will play a swinging, happy sound that is undeniably jazz.
7 pm. NCPA, Nariman Point. Tickets, Rs750 and Rs500, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Venezia
19 Jan
Le Poème Harmonique, a French baroque ensemble under artistic director Vincent Dumestre, will celebrate the golden age of Baroque, the highly entertaining performances of the 17th- and 18th-century music
8pm. Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road. Tickets, Rs250, available on Bookmyshow.com
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Theatre
Franz Kafka’s Metamorphosis
Till 21 January
Considered the seminal work of Franz Kafka, Metamorphosis is the story of Gregor Samsa’s surreal transformation and his journey through the unforgiving underbelly of human nature. 1 hour.
Timings vary. Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs400, available on Bookmyshow.com
Dance
Safar-e-Raqs: Shimmy Through the Sands of Time
21 January
This dance drama focuses on the journey of belly dance from the late 1790s Egypt to its present-day practice.
4pm/7pm. Alliance Francaise, Vasanthnagar. Tickets, Rs249, available on Bookmyshow.com
Around Town
Aromi
Till 21 January
This is a sensory dining experience featuring a specially curated à la carte menu that pairs food with fragrances.
7-11.30pm. Ottimo, ITC Gardenia, Residency Road. Meal for two, approx. Rs4,000 plus taxes.
Music
Faran Ensemble
21 January
This Israeli trio’s elemental music marries mystical sounds from ancient instruments with modern influences.
9pm. The Humming Tree, Indiranagar. Tickets, Rs500, available on Insider.in
Art
Journey Envisioned
21 January-9 February
The 58th annual exhibition organized by the Society of Contemporary Artists will showcase 44 artworks by 19 artists, including Manu Parekh and Rajen Mondal.
11am-7pm. Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road. Price, Rs10,000 to Rs12 lakh.
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Around Town
Memorial Practices and The Partition of Bengal
19 January
The Goethe-Institut/Max Muller Bhavan is organizing a panel discussion on the theme of “Memorial Practices and the partition of Bengal”. The discussion has been inspired by a collection of photographs, titled Uncertain Landscape / Refugee Memories Of Kolkata, by writer and photographer Nazes Afroz. Moderated by Madhuja Mukherjee, the panellists include Rituparna Shandilya and Manas Ray.
6.30pm, Jadunath Bhavan Museum and Resource Centre Kolkata, 10 Lake Terrace (22646602)
Art
Shwet-Syam
20-27 January
The exhibition features 16 artworks by Pushpa Bagrodia. Curated by Uma Nair, the works (charcoal on paper) are based on nature and landscape.
1-8pm, The Harrington Arts Centre, 8 Ho Chi Minh Sarani. For details, call 9007082681
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Music
Bundesjugendorchester
25 January
The Goethe–Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan is presenting an exclusive concert. The 73-piece National Youth Orchestra of Germany will perform for the socio-cultural art initiative “Embrace Our Rivers” that brings together people and ideas to create a new dialogue on water.
6:30pm. The Music Academy, TTK Road, Royapettah. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Around Town
Street Photo Walk
21 January
Participants at the Street Photo Walk can capture photographs of the fishermen and vendors who earn a living by selling their catch on the Marina beach. The photographers will be assisted by a team of the organizers, Madras Photo Bloggers.
6am. Gandhi Statue, Marina Beach. Fee, Rs 200. For details, call 8056267058.
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Theatre
Red Light Express
21 January
After performances in Dublin and Edinburgh, this play will be staged in India. It focuses on human trafficking and tells the stories of sex workers and their children. The actors are children of sex workers.
6.30pm. N Convention Centre, Shilparamam, Madhapur. Tickets, Rs300 and Rs600, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Music
Ustad Zakir Hussain Live with Niladri Kumar
19 January
This classical Indian music concert will feature tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain as he collaborates with sitar player Niladri Kumar.
8pm. Shilpakala Vedika, Jubilee Enclave, Madhapur. Tickets, Rs500, Rs700, Rs1,000, Rs2,000, Rs3,000 and Rs5,000, available on Bookmyshow.com.
By Sohini Sen
