Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Tear Drop Earrings to BR-002 speaker

Full Bloom: Tear Drop Earrings by RFORM Studio

Move beyond floral motifs with these vase earrings from experimental design label RFORM Studio, which can hold fresh flowers for up to 24 hours. Made from handmade glass, these lightweight drops are

shaped to prevent water spillage. Available on Rformstudio.com; $85 (around Rs5,800)

Sound System: BR-002 speaker from Aenmos

A new collection of speakers from Mumbai-based design store Anemos is a nod to vintage music systems—gramophones, juke boxes, horns, radio sets—but adopts the convenience of modern technology. This classical-style aluminium model, for instance, is Bluetooth-enabled for wireless streaming. Available on Anemos.in; Rs22,500.

Into The Blue: Living On Water by Phaidon Press

Find inspiration for your summer home in this collection of standout contemporary constructions built close to, or inspired by, water bodies. These stunning architectural feats either boast of a panoramic view of oceans, or find themselves reflected in lakes and ponds. Available on Phaidon.com; £29.95 (around Rs2,700).

Lip Service: Skinfood Pomegranate Collagen Lip Mask

Korean beauty brands seem to have a solution for every beauty woe under the sun. If your lips are in some serious need of TLC, South Korean beauty giant Skinfood’s pomegranate lip mask is your 15-minute short cut to a flake-free pout. Bonus: The collagen keeps wrinkles away. Available at Kokoglam.co.in; Rs350.

Compiled by Vatsala Chhibber and Sohini Dey.