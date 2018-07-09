The message in Michael Ondaatje’s ‘The English Patient’ winning the Golden Man Booker

Michael Ondaatje after winning the Golden Man Booker Prize for his ‘The English Patient’ at The Royal Festival Hall, London, on 8 July. Photo: Getty Images

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Michael Ondaatje’s The English Patient (1992) got the popular vote as the best novel to have won the Man Booker Prize in the last 50 years of the prize’s existence. None of the other books on the shortlist of the “Golden Man Booker”—each picked from a decade of winners—has as much public recall as Ondaatje’s, perhaps due to its movie adaption in 1996, featuring Ralph Fiennes in the title role and Juliette Binoche, among others. The film went on to earn a dozen Oscar nominations, winning nine eventually.

The only other novel in the shortlist which comes anywhere close to The English Patient’s appeal is Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall (2009), a historical thriller, which, belying all expectations, led to a Booker-winning sequel in Bring Up The Bodies (2012). The rest of the draw—V.S. Naipaul’s In A Free State (1971), Penelope Lively’s Moon Tiger (1987) and George Saunders’ Lincoln In The Bardo (2017)—had their moments among critics and connoisseurs of literary fiction but didn’t break out in the way these books did. Is there a message, then, one wonders in The English Patient’s victory?

An exercise in singling out one book from the 52 that have won the Booker Prize over the last five decades is bound to be tricky, if not furiously debatable, dictated by the individual tastes of the jury involved in selecting the shortlist. But a literary prize, like literary publishing, is an expression of personal prejudice: judges will differ on the relative merit of one book over another. It beggars belief, for instance, that Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children (1981), chosen twice as the best among Booker winners for the prize’s 25th and 40th anniversaries, didn’t even make the shortlist. Cynics can’t be blamed either for scoffing at the Booker’s periodic spawning of sub-prizes to mark its various anniversaries. But if gimmickry can revive public interest in literature, who is to complain?

Author of over a dozen volumes of poetry and prose, Sri Lanka-born Canadian Ondaatje is known for his abiding interest in the World Wars, the workings of memory, and the experience of history as meditated through situations of intense—often tragic—human drama. Not only is he a master storyteller, he is also invested in the intricacies of structure and style. The most resonant examples of his complexity are to be found in Coming Through Slaughter (1976), a novel about the golden age of jazz in New Orleans around the turn of the 19th century, and Running In The Family (1982), a semi-fictional account of his childhood in Sri Lanka.

In The English Patient, too, Ondaatje weaves multiple strands into a plot that keeps moving between geographies and time frames to tell a story of love, betrayal and mistaken identities—using it to illuminate larger geopolitical truths. The canvas is audacious and Ondaatje doesn’t always succeed in negotiating his plot with elegance. It’s perhaps easier to come to the book having watched the movie, which imposes—for reasons of format and narrative—more structural tidiness to what is otherwise a sprawling story.

Ondaatje has himself admitted to the flaws in The English Patient while reacting to the announcement of the Golden Man Booker. “Not for a second do I believe this is the best book on the list, especially when it is placed beside a work by V.S. Naipaul, one of the masters of our time, or a major work like Wolf Hall,” he is quoted by The Guardian. “I suspect and know more than anyone that perhaps The English Patient is still cloudy, with errors in pacing.”

In spite of the humility, there is a grain of truth in Ondaatje’s admission, which may leave some wondering if it was the memory of the film that ultimately led so many to vote in favour of The English Patient. Writer Kamila Shamsie, who picked it out of the 1990s for the shortlist, put such speculation to rest. “A lot of people when they’re reading the book are probably imagining Ralph Fiennes, and that doesn’t hurt anything,” she said. True, a work of such accomplishment as The English Patient doesn’t lose its sheen for lending itself to a memorable afterlife on the big screen, but does its triumph say something about the direction in which literary publishing is moving?

Over the last decade, there is a growing lament for the decline of literary fiction. The genre features ever sparsely in publishers’ catalogues, writers are discouraged by the advances offered to them or publicity budgets allocated to their books—or are snubbed by outright rejections. Yet, as the enduring success of a novel like The English Patient (or Vikram Chandra’s Sacred Games (2006), newly adapted as a Netflix India series) shows, the hunger of a good story, vivid characters and compelling plot lines, is alive. One of the biggest recent hits in Britain, Gail Honeyman’s Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine (2017) has not only sold over 300,000 copies as of May, but was also optioned by Reese Witherspoon’s company, Hello Sunshine, last year for movie rights.

In the spirit of the times, literary publishing seems to be increasingly inching towards a “crossover” format that steers away from experimentation in favour of a mode that privileges story and mines complexity out of seemingly simple plots. Soon, a movie tie-in or screen adaptation may become an inescapable standard for writers attempting fiction—and a prerequisite for big corporate publishers who will sign them on.