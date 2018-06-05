How to stay fit and look half your age

Photo: iStock

As a young lad I remember being incredibly skinny. So much so that I barely fitted into any of my father’s clothes from his enviable wardrobe. I wanted to change that, and it led me to a sport—squash. I loved playing squash, and eventually stepped into the gym. After finishing college, I landed the job at MTV and went to New York for training. Back in those days, I was not given a brief on how I should look, and what a desirable physique is. So while I continued to enjoy my stint at MTV, I also relished the various culinary delights of New York, and ended up with chubby cheeks! And I didn’t realize it until some family and friends pointed it out. And that’s when I took it upon myself to work towards a healthier and fitter me.

Today, I work three-five times a week in the gym. I do varied high-intensity workouts that typically last from 45 minutes to an hour. My workout routine involves weight training and CrossFit. I was introduced to CrossFit by a few friends and have been doing it for nearly five years now. The founder of CrossFit, Greg Glassman, is my fitness icon; his vast knowledge unifies fitness and health. In addition to my workouts, I do yoga, I swim, and even go hiking. While consistency is key, routine is the enemy. So I keep introducing variations in my workouts and engage in other physical activities.

I also put Pearson’s Law into practice. To quote the law, “When performance is measured, performance improves. When performance is measured and reported back, the rate of improvement accelerates.” I record and report my workout routines, and have benefited greatly from this practice. My work involves travelling a lot, and even if I don’t have the time to hit the hotel gym, I do squats, push-ups, lunges, crunches and jumping jacks in my hotel room.

The other important aspect of fitness is correct diet and a good lifestyle. If you do not eat fairly clean, your body will not achieve optimum results from workouts. I follow the Paleo diet, and my meals comprise meat, eggs, vegetables, fruits and nuts. I’m a breakfast person and often make it for myself. I love making all kinds of eggs, and a smoothie with kale and spinach. I eat whole fruits as much as possible and whatever is in season. I am eating a lot of mangoes at the moment. Avocado is my all-time favourite superfood. It’s also one of the best anti-ageing foods one can eat. I even carry it in my suitcase when I’m travelling to a place where I think it might not be easily available. I stay far away from processed foods. I’m fairly disciplined through the week so that I can cheat when I’m at dinners with friends.

In Work Wise, actor Rahul Khanna talks about how to best lead life at work and outside it.

As told to Sandipan Dalal