A workshop to discuss wellness at work and home

The Mumbai edition will focus on physical, mental and community wellness. Photo: iStock

Stress is part of everyday life, especially if you are trying to juggle a corporate career, family and hobbies. The MTHR Roundglass Workplace Wellness Initiative workshop in Mumbai this weekend can help you de-stress and learn how to make the most of your work and personal life.

It is being organized by MTHR Global, a Mumbai-based not-for-profit working in the HR knowledge-sharing space, in partnership with Roundglass, a Mohali-based wellness solutions company. Similar workshops have also been held in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

The Mumbai edition will focus on physical, mental and community wellness. “We thought there is a lot of scope for HR professionals to get involved in educating not just employees but also the management, about the importance of wellness,” says Vipul Agarwal, co-founder, MTHR Global.

Prince Augustine, Mahindra & Mahindra’s executive vice-president, group human capital and leadership development, will talk about their initiatives. A panel discussion with HR leaders from different companies will follow. There will also be a film screening on leadership, human resource and emotional wellness.

The MTHR Roundglass Workplace Wellness Initiative will take place on 16 June, 9.30am-4pm, at Indian School of Design & Innovation, One Indiabulls Centre, Lower Parel. Mumbai. For details, mail register@mthrglobal.com.