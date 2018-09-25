To follow your passion, segregate your time

Kunal D’costa is a part-time singer who also works in public relations. Photo: Abhijit Bhatelkar/Mint

Sometimes the passion for something is so strong that you do not think twice before sacrificing everything else for it. For 25-year-old Kunal D’costa, music was one such thing. He decided to juggle his love for music along with a job in public relations, and has been successful at doing that for the last three years in Mumbai. “I love what I do and though someday music might take the preference, right now is not the time,” he says.

Starting out

Originally from Goa, D'costa has always been interested in music. In 2014, after winning the Voice of Goa competition, he dedicated six months doing over 75 shows. “Doing these shows made me realize how much I love performing for an audience. I wanted to find a way to turn this passion into my profession but knew that I needed to train more,” D'costa adds.

Moving to Mumbai, he started working in the public relations domain. Along with this, D'costa also enrolled for classes in The True School of Music. The time he dedicated to study music, according to him, helped him not just to understand how to explore his talent, but also helped him create a ready network of individuals who could help him follow his passion. When he wanted to record his first video, he had a list of 30 people he could approach—from someone who records, to someone who mixes the music.

A typical day

Music is more than just his passion now. It is a way of getting more creative and getting rid of unwanted stress. In the past, work commitments would often keep him late in office. This led to him reaching his gig venues late and staying over time to perform. But D'costa points out the silver lining in this as well—reaching late meant he would often play beyond the time limit. It worked in his favour.

He usually keeps his work time sacrosanct, and concentrates on his music or does gigs post office-hours. Weekends are dedicated completely to gigs and recordings. D'costa has done a few singing assignment for a couple of television commercials for FMCG and electronics brands. Each of these assignments gets him a little bit of a surplus income, which goes into saving up for self-producing an album.

“After a crazy day at work, I want to have something to look forward to. I know my music is there at home. So I get motivated to finish my work on time and leave, instead of wasting time or staying back when not required. It is a driver for me,” he explains.

Balancing act

Trying to juggle work and music can get tricky for D'costa who lives alone in the city and has to manage day-to-day chores too. This often gets him stressed about the number of things on his plate. “I used to find it extremely harrowing to balance all of them, fearing I would miss a deadline or forget to reach a gig, prepared. But now I have learnt to keep a small diary with me at all times. I write down my commitments and work backwards from there,” adds D'costa. He also has to make sure that one failed gig does not affect his work the next day, just like a bad client meeting does not reflect in his music later that night. Compartmentalizing is key, he says.

Obviously, he has had to give up some things to make sure neither his work, nor his music suffers. In the early days, since the gigs were few, he had his weekends to himself which he would spend watching movies, meeting his friends, etc. But now, “I don’t feel like wasting my weekends. I want to actually concentrate on music and it does not feel like a sacrifice to me at all.”

He admits that a lot of it is possible because of his workplace, and how colleagues have been understanding and encouraging. He often informs his co-workers if he needs to leave early for a gig, and they take over. He just has to make sure he makes up for the time on other days and completes his work. Sometimes, along with his co-workers, he uses the office’s “music jam room” to practice or just to “belt out a tune”.

For someone in his mid-20’s D'costa seems to be learning more about having a balance in life every day. In his own words, he wishes that he did not take things too seriously all the time—be it work or music. “Division and setting priorities is very important. It took me a while to understand that while I enjoy both, they are each a part of my life, but not my life.”

He is a believer in giving his 100% at work, but now he knows switching off is equally important when he is out. This way, he can concentrate on whatever his priority is, right then “and not think about a presentation during a gig, or think of tunes while talking to clients!”

I Lead a Double Life looks at individuals who balance two or more professions and how they do it.