Get into the mood for Easter festivities

The Easter spread at the ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru.

The Westin Gurgaon | Gurugram

Easter eggs, pork crackling and baked sea bass in lemon confit are just some of the dishes that feature in this specially curated Easter buffet.

12.30-4pm. The Westin Gurgaon, MG Road, Sector 29. Meal for one, Rs2,900, plus taxes. For details, call 4977777

La Piazza | Delhi

Enjoy a special buffet by chef Alessandro Sandrolini that serves antipasto options.

Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place. Meal for one, starting from Rs2,750

ITC Gardenia | Bengaluru

The Sunday brunch buffet includes specials such as lamb shanks with rosemary, carrot beetroot latkes and glazed ham leg. There will also be a traditional egg-hunt activity for children.

1-4pm. Cubbon Pavilion, ITC Gardenia, No.1, Residency Road. Meal for one, Rs2,750 (without alcohol), Rs3,550 (sparkling brunch), Rs4,550 (champagne brunch) and Rs1,550 (for children aged 5-12 ).

Hyatt Regency | Chennai

The Super Large Sunday Brunch will have a spread of Mediterranean, Indian and Far Eastern delights, with a delectable spread of special Easter treats like chocolate Easter eggs, hot-crossed buns, and a wide variety of desserts. There will also be special activities for children.

Noon-3pm. Spice Haat, Hyatt Regency, Anna Salai, Teynampet. Meal for one, Rs2,150 (with alcohol) and Rs1,850 (without alcohol), plus taxes. For details, call 61001234.

Trident | Chennai

The Trident is focusing on desserts, with a specially crafted edible hummingbird and nest. The delicacies include devilled eggs, oven-roasted honey-glazed chicken, beef stroganoff, fish escabeche, fish pollichathu, and Hasselback potato.

12.30-3.30pm. The Trident, GST Road. Meal fro one, Rs2,250 (without alcohol) and Rs2,950 (with alcohol), plus taxes. For details, call 97393 11211.

Cin Cin | Mumbai

Cin Cin will host a special menu and egg hunt for children. The Easter brunch menu comprises cicchettis (small bites) like eggs Benedict with smoked salmon, a creamy burrata with fresh tomatoes, arugula and a tart balsamic reduction, a buttery saffron rissotto with chorizo and surf and turf, a delicious mix of New Zealand lamb chops, grilled tiger prawns, and fried eggs served with rosemary potatoes and charred broccoli.

Noon-4pm. Cin Cin, Ground floor, Raheja Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex (69956666).

Four Points by Sheraton | Mumbai

The eatery’s brunch includes crostini al frutti, polenta, muhallebi and the all-time favourite stuffed chocolate Easter eggs. The buffet will also feature specialities from Asian and Indian cuisine.

Noon-3pm. Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai, Sector 30A, Vashi. Meal for one, Rs1,050, plus taxes.

My favourite Easter memory

Growing up in Mumbai, chef Glyston Gracias’ favourite Easter memory is of his mother making scotch eggs—hard-boiled eggs coated with minced meat, vermicelli and egg wash, and fried. “It was exciting for me as a child to see the mundane egg being elevated to a dish with so much texture,” says the Mumbai-based Gracias, who is city chef, Impresario Handmade Restaurants.

Chef Glyston Gracias.

He makes it a point to prepare the dish every Easter, and has done his own version of it too, “but nothing beats my mom’s scotch eggs”. He also fondly remembers Easter Sunday dishes like sorpotel—which his mother would have started preparing from Good Friday itself—vindaloo and potato chops.