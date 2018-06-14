How to keep yourself energized during those long meetings

A standing meeting offers dual benefits—it will end sooner and is better for your health.

The word “meeting” has most people hoping theirs will end quickly. For, though you may enter a conference room with every intention of staying alert, you are likely to find your mind wandering half-an-hour later. We got Munmun Ganeriwal, a Mumbai-based nutritionist and fitness consultant, to tell us how to stay energetic:

Try a standing meeting: Ganeriwal says that just the act of sitting through the day can counter or negate the effect of exercise. A standing meeting, then, offers dual benefits—it will end sooner and is better for your health.

Use purified filtered tap water: “We all know that there is BPA (Bisphenol A) in plastic bottles, which can be carcinogenic,” says Ganeriwal. “Also, these bottles may be stored in the heat long hours so this type of water is damaging for health.” Carry water in a steel flask or a glass bottle instead of using the small plastic bottles at the meeting.

Replace cookies with dry fruits: “These are mostly refined carbs and sugars so then there is a sudden spike and fall in blood sugar which leaves you lethargic and hungry.” She suggests dry fruits and seeds that offer more sustained energy. Similarly, replace packaged fruit juices with fresh fruit.

Reduce intake of stimulants: “People go for tea, coffee or cigarette breaks because they experience an afternoon slump.” Ganeriwal suggests drinking coconut water or chaach (beaten yogurt diluted with water and seasoned with salt and roasted jeera)—both are rich in essential fatty acids that provide sustained energy.