Different strokes

Scene from ‘Maharathi’.

This weekend, head to the Popular Theatre Festival at Delhi’s Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts. Organized by Unicorn Actors Studio, the annual theatre event will have three plays focusing on history, mythology and slice-of-life stories. The first play, Gauri Dewal’s Dastan-e-Aspatal, is about four families, and how their lives change when someone from each family is hospitalized. Aurangzeb, directed by K.S. Rajendran, selects and fuses events to capture the fissures as well as the peaks of a period of history. Maharathi, directed by Krishna Kant, explores the identity crisis faced by Karn from Mahabharat when he sides with the Kauravas against his brothers Pandavas.

Scene from ‘Aurangzeb’.

“These are different stories. Some of them, like Dastan-e-Aspatal, have a lot of children. Aurangzeb, a popular play, has been a hit in theatre circles for a decade. This festival will have something for everyone—young or old,” says Dewal.

The Popular Theatre Festival will be held from 9-10 June, 6pm, at Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts. Tickets, starting from Rs200, available on Bookmyshow.com.