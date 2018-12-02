The wine life

Enjoy rare wines and spirits at the Sula roadshow. Photo courtesy: Sula Vineyards

Sula Selections’ annual roadshow, Globe in a Glass, is pitching tent in Bengaluru for the first time this year. Organized by the import arm of Sula Vineyards, the initiative brings some of the finest wines and spirits from across the world to lovers of the good life and has held two editions in the past.This year, the roadshow, which will also be held in Mumbai (7 December) and Chennai (2 December), will present some top brands for the first time, like Ferrari Trento sparkling wines, Highland Queen Blended Scotch whisky, and Botanist gin from Rémy Cointreau, along with selections from brands like Hardy’s (Australia), Kumala (South Africa), Cono Sur (Chile), Cap Royal Bordeaux Supérieur (France), Beluga (Russia), Asahi (Japan), Le Grand Noir (France), Castillo de Monséran (Spain), Bouchard Aîné & Fils (France), Bolla & Serristori (Italy), Antica Sambuca & Volare (Italy) and Trapiche (Argentina). Sula’s domestic wines, along with spirits brands from its subsidiary Artisans Spirit Pvt. Ltd such as Janus and Eclipse, will also be showcased.

The Sula Roadshow will take place on 4 December at Kitty Ko, The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.