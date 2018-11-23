How the Lounge team is feeling this week

Two new models, the Jawa and Jawa forty two, were launched on 18 November and a third, the Jawa Perak, will be launched in 2019.

Whose weave is it any way?

A pleasant fallout of the controversy around Deepika Padukone’s wedding sari is a deeper understanding and questioning of the provenance of a handcrafted, handwoven sari. When Sabyasachi Mukherjee said Padukone was “head to toe in Sabyasachi” in the brand’s social media posts, at first he neglected to acknowledge that the sari came from Angadi Galleria, an upmarket sari showroom in Bengaluru—but then, the sari didn’t really come from there either. It came from a weaver’s loom, and also from the centuries of artistry that went into perfecting the weaver’s skill. As fashion writer Shefali Vasudev says in her post in the Voice of Fashion that first revealed the “controversy”, that’s the nebulousness we must live with and accept in design. —SB

A poster that shook Twitter

The most famous poster in India today is not from the new JKR or SRK movie—it’s a poster showing a young brown woman holding up a placard that says “Smash Brahminical Patriarchy”. Presented to the world in a photograph of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey with a group of Indian female journalists, it has led to plans being hatched among upper-caste techies to create an “Indian Twitter” to “teach these people a lesson”. Brahmins are being called “the real minority”, and Twitter is being pilloried both for displaying the poster and for later denying it was an “official” photograph. Dorsey has unintentionally done a great favour—mainstream conversations about all kinds of religiously sanctioned patriarchy are long overdue, and with the #MeToo movement going strong, the timing couldn’t be better. —SB

Easy riders

Generations of Indian bikers grew up with a Jawa motorcycle and thanks to Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, these cult machines are now back on the road. Two new models, the Jawa and Jawa forty two, were launched on 18 November and a third, the Jawa Perak, will be launched in 2019. The new models reference the classic bike, in terms of both aesthetics as well as specs, with a 293cc liquid cooled single cylinder. Originally manufactured in Czechoslovakia, Jawa bikes were introduced in India in the 1950s and started being manufactured under the Yezdi brand name by Mysuru-based Ideal Jawa Ltd. Yezdi Roadkings and Monarchs were the bikes of choice among young and old racers and long-distance riders. Even after the company shut shop sometime in the 1990s, pan-India Jawa-Yezdi clubs continued to keep the legend alive by organizing rides and even sharing information on servicing, repair and sourcing parts. —DK

No man’s land

The death of American adventurer John Allen Chau (pictured, with cap) while attempting to contact the endangered Sentinelese, highlights the dangers posed to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ tribal groups by the government’s efforts to boost tourism. Numbering between 50-150, the Sentinelese are one of the world’s last uncontacted tribes. They live in isolation on the North Sentinel Island, with stringent laws prohibiting anyone from visiting the island. This is not just because the tribe is hostile to visitors but also because their isolation means that they possibly have no immunity even to common diseases. The government must redouble its efforts to protect the Sentinelese and other vulnerable tribes from the threat of disease and cultural erasure.—BK