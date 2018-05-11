Reebok’s Floatride Run up for a sprint

Reebok is promoting the Floatride Run as the ultimate running shoe but it is also great for workouts and training, according to websites dedicated to running

Buoyed by the overwhelming response to last year’s edition of the Floatride Run, Reebok launched its Spring-Summer 2018 collection for men in April. The company describes it as the most technologically advanced shoe for running.

The upper knit design is fashionable, flexible, and allows the shoe to breathe and fit better. The most interesting feature, however, is the use of float foam in the midsole, which, Reebok claims, is 50% lighter than regular EVA foam, allowing for better response and speed.

The company is promoting the Floatride Run as the ultimate running shoe but it is also great for workouts and training, according to websites dedicated to running. “With the launch of Floatride Run, our aim was to develop a product that caters exclusively to the running community,” says Silvia Tallon, senior marketing director, Reebok India, on email. The company says nearly 300 runners tested the shoe for a total of more than 15,000 miles.

Runners found the shoe generally good at moderate speeds but it became a little unstable when the pace was cranked up. In some cases, the outsole started wearing off quickly, and, in other cases, the heel cradle ruptured.

The thick laces and the fact that there are only three lacing points have come in for criticism too; runners say the shoe doesn’t provide a customized, snug fit.

So, although the Floatride Run scores when it comes to style and comfort, and delivers most of the time, it is not quite there when it comes to speed transitions while running.

The Reebok Floatride Run is available in black and blue for men. Available at Reebok FitHub stores and at www.shop4reebok.com for Rs15,999.