A gentleman’s indulgences

Rimowa Topas Sport luggage

I have heard people talk. And it’s true.

I do carry a lot of baggage.

If there’s one thing I can’t compromise on when I’m travelling, it’s the number of suits and shoes that I pack. I’ve heard the missus mention fleetingly that I pack six too many. Of both. An exaggeration, of course. But would any self-respecting travelling gentleman leave home without at least a few to keep him suitably attired for the evenings?

Pack light, they say. Old dog, new tricks, I say.

Be that as it may, what matters is that when I get set to board a flight, my luggage has to fulfil a tall order: that of compressing matter above and beyond what its exterior dimensions suggest it can hold.

If this story were set in the 1930s, I could imagine myself boarding with those gargantuan Goyard steamer trunks in tow, but in light of the fact that we’re a few decades on and that airline allowances can be excruciatingly challenging, one has to be inventive.

I’ve tried pretty much every reputed luggage maker’s wares. Tumi and Briggs & Riley are amongst my standard staples. Despite its strikingly handsome presence and rich history, I never quite took to Globe-Trotter’s Trolley cases—perhaps because I could not fit in the kitchen sink and Shoe Trees I travel with.

For my suits, I haven’t looked beyond a classic Hartmann Glider. Double-breasted, linen, tweed, or sports. You name the type of attire to pack, and the Hartmann will, true to its name, glide right through the itinerary.

When it comes to the title of my closest travel compadre, nothing can challenge my Rimowa Topas Sport. Shapewise, it’s built remarkably close to those steamer trunks I’ve a strong leaning towards, except this is in flight acceptable dimensions. Its form is as close to a bottomless pitas conceivable, swallowing far beyond what I require on my far too frequent fortnightly sojourns. The Topas is fashioned out of aluminium magnesium, resulting in a delightful metal shell with rounded corners, visually akin to something Tony Stark would have crafted in his workshop.

It looks great when it’s fresh off the showroom floor, but seems to look better every time I swing it off a luggage conveyor belt. It’s sporting fresh dings, courtesy the Baggage Handlers Global Union, and these visa stamps make it look even richer.

