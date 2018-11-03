Diwali special: Wake up in a ‘slow bedroom’

Tango lights from Paul Matter

If you prefer freshly-ground coffee to instant, and handloom to high-street, then you will be tempted to try that approach towards your living spaces as well. Slow living is the antithesis to the quick-serve, and interior designer Ravi Vazirani recommends it as a new philosophy to bring into your bedroom this year. “Given the current political scenario, with all the chaos and mayhem that surrounds us, the design concept for the bedroom is an urban haven, a sanctuary of calm and peace, a place where one can disconnect from all the physical and visual pollution that we expose ourselves to,” he says.

Conceptually the idea is centred around decluttering the space and discovering beauty in simplicity and restraint. “Typically, in design practices, you see an application of several materials and layers. With a mindful approach to slowing down within your private spaces, you are greeted by a serene monolithic box. There is a conscious effort to restrict clutter in every form, including that of colour and materials. This allows for the interiors of the room to help calm the mind without over-stimulation and rejuvenate the spirit. That’s what Diwali is about, right? A purification,” Vazirani adds.

First, the colours. There is an emphasis on the colour palette being neutral: tones of beige, grey, white and are the go-to choices. For those that enjoy a bit of colour, natural shades like blue and green could be introduced as well, but certainly not something over stimulating like red or rust. “In terms of tonality, these are all the colours that you would typically see on a bright summer morning,” says Vazirani.

Keeping this colour palette in mind, Vazirani suggests that the bed, the centrepiece of the room, needs to be approached instinctively. While the most obvious choices for beds are in metal or wood, Vazirani recommends upholstered ones. These will make the room look softer, and there is also the option of changing the fabric when your bedroom needs a new look. Other furniture additions to the room include a teak and cane bench by Bengaluru-based Phantom Hands and a lounger (you can try a custom design from Ravi Vazirani Design Studio), which expand the theme of minimalist and natural. You can also source a reed console by Josmo, available at And So in Goa. “The Josmo console is a beautiful piece in indigo. I would compare it to a little black dress. It has a nice silhouette, and adds character without overtaking the room,” says Vazirani.

If you want to dress up the room, then Tango lights in burnt brass and metal from Delhi-based Paul Matter get Vazirani’s vote. He suggests other elements, like rattan baskets (from brands like Shift, available at Le Mill in Mumbai, or Muji) and jute rugs. “Adding indoor plants to the room, for instance, a traveller’s palm, is essential to create that sense of an oasis,” he says.