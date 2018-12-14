Cover up in silk

If runway trends are any indication, winter coats must always be big and fuzzy. But barring a few parts of the country where temperatures drop significantly enough to merit winter shopping, winter is a fleeting affair.

Androgynous blazers look better with a bright pop of colour, like this golden Blazé Milano jacket crafted from 100% silk.

Autumn/Winter 2018’s haute puffer jackets and duster coats may look seductively cosy, but these warm layers are useful to only a few. For those of us craving warmth through these months, this season’s chic silk jackets provide ample coverage. Not to mention oodles of style.

Mumbai-based designer Urvashi Joneja spruces up the classic black pantsuit with embellished bird motifs. For a fresh spin on the jacket, layer over a sari. Photo courtesy: Modaoperandi.com

Winter cover-ups are conventionally dark, but this winter calls for a heady dose of maximalism. Jackets with bold floral, abstract and animal prints will add a bright topping to your winter neutrals.

Textures and accents can go a long way in updating the basic black jacket. This lace-trimmed jacket from Cami NYC is a fine example. Photo courtesy: Netaporter.com

Plain jackets are elevated with eye-catching accents such as a fringe trimming or lace accents. Looking for a winter blazer? Try brocade and embellished numbers or warm hues like mustard-gold, fuchsia and red, and double these as cover-ups for festive ensembles and saris too.

Few do bold prints better than Gucci. Your winter basics will sing when paired with this floral patterned silk-twill jacket from the label’s Cruise 2019 line.

Silk jackets resembling robes and kimonos are key trends and ideal for places where winter feels like a pleasantly cool summer, and come in a bevy of prints and colours, from subdued stripes to flamboyant mixed patterns.

Long silk jackets with abstract prints, like this number from Delhi-based label Yavi, is a failsafe addition to all ensembles.

Take your pick—it’s your cheat-sheet to dressing up for the cold (or lack of it) without feeling hot and bothered.

Looking for a printed jacket?Trust designer Dries Van Noten to make mixed motifs look elegantly easy. Photo courtesy: Mytheresa.com

Is it a robe? Is it a jacket? This striped Brunello Cucinelli design from the brand’s Rustic Charm collection combines both silhouettes. Photo courtesy: Netaporter.com