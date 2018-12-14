Cover up in silk
Who says dressing light for winter won’t keep you feeling snug? Ditch heavy layering for sensual silk jackets
If runway trends are any indication, winter coats must always be big and fuzzy. But barring a few parts of the country where temperatures drop significantly enough to merit winter shopping, winter is a fleeting affair.
Autumn/Winter 2018’s haute puffer jackets and duster coats may look seductively cosy, but these warm layers are useful to only a few. For those of us craving warmth through these months, this season’s chic silk jackets provide ample coverage. Not to mention oodles of style.
Winter cover-ups are conventionally dark, but this winter calls for a heady dose of maximalism. Jackets with bold floral, abstract and animal prints will add a bright topping to your winter neutrals.
Plain jackets are elevated with eye-catching accents such as a fringe trimming or lace accents. Looking for a winter blazer? Try brocade and embellished numbers or warm hues like mustard-gold, fuchsia and red, and double these as cover-ups for festive ensembles and saris too.
Silk jackets resembling robes and kimonos are key trends and ideal for places where winter feels like a pleasantly cool summer, and come in a bevy of prints and colours, from subdued stripes to flamboyant mixed patterns.
Take your pick—it’s your cheat-sheet to dressing up for the cold (or lack of it) without feeling hot and bothered.
