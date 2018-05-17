A smartwatch that is all about fitness and style

The Versa does not have built-in GPS, which can be a drawback.

Fitbit seemed to have hit the sweet spot last year with the Ionic fitness watch (Rs22,990). There was just one drawback: It was perhaps too large for anyone with thin wrists. The Ionic’s successor, the Versa, addresses this.

At first glance, the Versa is quite reminiscent of the Apple Watch. It is significantly thinner, has a smaller footprint than the Ionic, and is more curvaceous. The slightly smaller display (1.34 inches compared to Ionic’s 1.42 inches) helps keep the size in check.

The smartwatch is available in a black aluminium case (paired with a black or woven charcoal band), a silver case (with a grey band) and rose gold case (with a peach or woven lavender band).

The Versa’s heart-rate sensor algorithms are within a 1-2 bpm range of the Apple Watch (widely regarded as the most accurate heart-rate tracking wearable). The Versa does not have built-in GPS, which can be a drawback.

FitbitOS retains the slick interface, clean fonts and overall simplicity of use. Swiping up from the watch-face screen lets you access a new feature called Today, which gives you a glimpse of the number of steps walked, distance covered, steps climbed, and calories burnt. There isn’t a lot of variety available in watch-faces, which is a disappointment.

What is perplexing is that Fitbit has a new charger for the Versa (as it has had with almost every single watch or band thus far).

While smartwatches in general don’t always offer great battery life, the Versa uses only about 10% of battery charge every day (with the heart-rate sensor active), which means it will easily last you an entire week, maybe even a bit more. This is what gives the Versa a significant advantage over any other smartwatch, at least when it comes to fitness enthusiasts.

Simplicity of use, sophisticated design and great fitness-tracking makes this a smartwatch more usable than any Google Wear OS watch at this price point. The Versa can be worn both to the gym and to work — something that couldn’t be said of Fitbit’s earlier watches.