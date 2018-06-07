Punching above its weight

If you are looking to add an affordable all-rounder shoe to your collection, something that works well at the gym and the office, this can be an option.

Athleisure footwear is becoming the rage because you get a shoe that is designed for fitness activity, including training, jogging or running, as well as for general wear. American company DC Shoes’ Meridian is pushing its case very strongly in the value-for-money stakes.

The Meridian is light, and even though it isn’t exactly a sock-like design, it sits snugly around the foot. The fabric used to make the upper is light yet strong enough to allow stretch and flex. There is good ventilation too. There are no stitches or seams visible around the upper. The only niggle is that if you look closely, you’ll notice that the colour finish isn’t perfect where the upper joins the sole layer.

The DC Meridian has a boot-style construction to provide more support for the ankles. The smart design also features an elongated design of the sole layer beneath your heel (we have seen something similar in the New Balance Lazr Sport too; Rs6,999) to provide more stability during foot transition while walking or jogging.

The outsole is made of high-quality rubber that provides great grip. The grooves make all the difference, and the tread design allows for extensive flexibility—the kind seen in the Nike Free RN Flyknit shoes (around Rs11,995).

If you are looking to add an affordable all-rounder shoe to your collection, something that works well at the gym and the office, this can be an option.