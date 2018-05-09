Growing to love the office desk at Zeta office

Founded by Bhavin Turakhia and Ramki Gaddipati in 2015, Zeta is a Bengaluru-based fintech company that offers digitized enterprise solutions for employee benefits and digital payments to 12,000 clients across India. The self-funded venture, which was named one of India’s 50 most innovative emerging start-ups in 2017 by IT industry body Nasscom, is headquartered in a 45,000 sq. ft office spread over three floors in Bengaluru’s centrally located Diamond District. It seats around 350 employees of Zeta and a few other start-ups owned by parent company Directi. Smriti Somani, Zeta’s 37-year-old head of marketing, was one of the first employees to move into this office two-and-a-half years ago. She made sure she got a good workstation, she says with a laugh.

Desk-bound: Somani is one of those rare employees who love their desks. All employees at Zeta have height-adjustable desks equipped with a hydraulic system. The latest versions also come with digital controls that let users set their optimum height. Many also use them as standing desks. “I used to have severe backaches because of workstations being the wrong height but those are completely gone now. I’ve also chosen a space that gets a lot of natural light and is close to a window because I like to look out now and then while working,” says Somani.

Café culture: The Zeta office has several informal meeting spaces and huddle corners, including a gaming zone and a huddle space designed to look like a book-lined café. “This is one of my favourite areas for meetings because it’s cosy and informal,” says Somani. Other huddle spaces include corners that look like a park, with fake grass and benches, and others with swings and bean bags.

Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

The ‘audi’: When Somani needs a quiet area to think and work in peace, she heads to the niftily designed in-house auditorium, which utilizes a stairwell space to create amphitheatre-style floor seating. “This is where our townhalls and presentations take place. I also like to come here and work sometimes because it’s quiet. The office has a fun vibe and because of the use of different colours and design styles, there is no monotony,” says Somani.

Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

In-house app: The Zeta app, which is available to the company’s employees, as well as the staff of the other firms that have signed up on the B2B platform, has a dine-in option which can be used to order from the cafeteria. “This is one of the fun touches we have added to the app, it’s useful for times when you’re busy and want a working lunch,” says Somani. “We also have a well-stocked pantry with biscuits and other snacks. Recently, we started stocking healthy snacks like roasted chana, muesli and fruits, and these have been a big hit.”

Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

The Work Tour is a series which looks at how people are engaging with office design and how it impacts their productivity and positivity at work.