The verdant side of Rajasthan

The courtyard garden at the Bundi Palace. Photo: iStockphoto

A thunderous waterfall plunging down a 100m gorge from a granite cliff, surrounded by dense foliage, and sprawling wetlands. It’s a sight one wouldn’t expect in the sun-bleached state of Rajasthan.

But Menal, in the Hadoti region, offers a rendezvous with both nature and architecture, with lush surroundings, seasonal streams, waterfalls that swell with life in the monsoon, and an ancient sandstone temple complex. Eager to see something different from the clichés that Rajasthan’s brochures usually peddle, a friend and I decided to visit the place over a long weekend.

We took an overnight train to Jaipur, and then drove to Menal. Our first stop was Bundi, an architectural marvel in the Aravalli range. Walking in the dusty lanes lined with ancient havelis, we were transported to a different era. It did not take us long to tour the major attractions, since they are all in close proximity to each other. With over 50 step wells, Bundi justifies its moniker of “the city of step wells”. The highlight of our stop in Bundi was Chitrashala—a gallery of frescoes, murals and miniature paintings in the 17th century Bundi Palace. In the evening, the illuminated palace glistens like a polished jewel, with the Nawal Sagar Lake at its foot.

We then drove to Menal, 106km away. The country road snaked through the Bhimlat region, believed to have been formed by the erosion of sediment and deposition of lava caused by volcanic eruptions dating back a few hundred million years. We passed seasonal streams, green fields, lakes, tunnels, wetlands and railway tracks in one of the most picturesque environs of Rajasthan. Storks, pelicans, drongos, rollers and cranes completely at home in the cool wetlands.

Menal is located a little off the highway connecting Kota and Chittorgarh. We settled in for the night at a hotel and woke up with the sun, to explore the town’s most prominent attraction—the ancient Mahanaleshwara temple. The stroll through the complex—maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India—under a canopy of trees, was a pleasant one. There weren’t too many boards with information about the temple, however, so we hired a guide.

The temple is said to have been built anywhere between the fourth-sixth centuries by the Guptas. The main entrance is a two-storey hall with ornate pillars and spires. Within the complex is the main temple dedicated to Mahanaleshwara, a sobriquet of Lord Shiva. Our guide mentioned that the main temple was constructed in the Bhumija style—it had a central projection that tapered towards the top on all four faces. The walls and pillars had intricately carved embellishments of guardian deities, animals and flowers. The complex also had a couple of smaller shrines, but these were in a decrepit state.

Behind the compound is the gurgling Menal river falling from an escarpment to form a spectacular waterfall. It must be quite a sight in the monsoon.

Back in town, we capped our brief tryst with nature and architecture with a delicious meal of dal-baati, a signature dish of the state.

Delhi to Menal and Bundi

Distance: 531km

Time: 10 hours

Route: Take a train to Jaipur. Then take National Highway (NH) 52 to reach Bundi, and, from there, take NH27 till Menal.

Stay: Menal Resort; tariff for double occupancy, Rs3,000 (including taxes), meals included. Book on 9602344305.

Top tip: Take a detour to Bhimlat, to see a 60m high seasonal waterfall.

Weekend Vacations offers suggestions on getaways that allow for short breaks from metros.

Sindhu S. tweets from @InterludJourney